Tyler Legacy opened its new on-campus softball field with a 14-0 win over Caddo Mills on Tuesday.
Presley Johnston struck out eight batters and allowed one hit in three innings.
Kylee Tapia homered and had a single and four RBI.
Maddie Carrillo, Mallory Kniffen and Reese Neely all doubled. Neely added another hit. Maddie Flanery and London Goode also had two hits. Jaydee Diller added a hit.
Legacy (7-0) will host the TASO Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Whitehouse 7, Marshall 6
MARSHALL — Whitehouse had 13 hits in a 7-6 win over Marshall on Tuesday.
Avery Taylor, Abigail Cheatham and Grace Owens all had a triple. Laney Crawford and Owens each had a double. Kate Jones stole three bases.
Grace Ann McDonald struck out nine batters. Cami Laney had four putouts in right field.
Whitehouse will host the TASO Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Bullard 13, Carthage 0
CARTHAGE — In a battle of state-ranked teams in Class 4A, No. 8 Bullard rolled to a 13-0 win over No. 9 Carthage on Tuesday.
Hadi Fults allowed two hits in five innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Fults also had a home run, a single and two RBI. Callie Bailey was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Teagan Graul had two hits with a double. Saelyr Hunt had two hits. Kylie Pate, Addison Hooker and Kaylee Paul all added a hit, and Pate had two RBI.
Lindale 22, Frankston 2
LINDALE — Lindale had 20 hits in a 22-2 rout of Frankston.
Darby Woodrum had two doubles. Elizabeth Watkins, Kayli Vickery and Libbi Rozell all had a double.
Liliana Miller and Woodrum each had three hits, and Rozell, Miller, Watkins, Vickery and Emily Myers all had two hits. Myers, Watkins and Vickery all had three RBI.
Woodrum threw three innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts. Addison Frazier pitched two innings and allowed one run with three strikeouts.
Rains 8, Gilmer 7
EMORY — Rains scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Gilmer.
Cambree Oakes and Madison Reid each had a triple. Oakes, Landry Lewers and Avery Songer all added a double.
Oakes had three hits and two RBI.
Oakes also pitched seven innings, allowing seven unearned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Ryleigh Larkins was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Gilmer.