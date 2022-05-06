Canton 6, Gilmer 5
WHITEHOUSE — The Canton Eaglettes edged Gilmer, 6-5, in the opening game of a Class 4A best-of-three area playoff series on Friday.
The series resumes at 2 p.m. Saturday back in Whitehouse.
Gilmer finished with four hits — singles from Melody Larkins, Addison Walker, Kirsten Waller and Emily Watson. Waller, Karlye Johnston and Ryleigh Larkins all drove in runs. Sarah Phillips struck out three and walked four in the pitching loss.
QUEEN CITY 3, WHITE OAK 2: MARSHALL - The Queen City Lady Bulldogs pushed across a run in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock on the way to a 3-2 win over the White Oak Ladynecks in the opener of a Class 3A best-of-three area playoff series at East Texas Baptist University.
The series resumes at 5 p.m. on Saturday back at ETBU.
White Oak finished with five hits, including a home run by Lillian Scalia, two singles by Sasha Graves and singles from Tristyn Cox and Neveah Ollis.
Larkin Daniels worked the full eight innings for White Oak, striking out 10, walking two and giving up no earned runs.
Trinity Oden struck out seven, walked three and gave up one earned run for the Queen City pitching win.
HUGHES SPRINGS 6, HOOKS 1: MOUNT PLEASANT - Jacee Short and Presley Richardson collected two hits apiece, Grace Pippin doubled and drove in a couple of runs and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs opened a Class 3A area best-of-three series with a 6-1 win over Hooks.
The series resumes at noon Saturday back in Mount Pleasant.
Annie Stonesifer and Cali Freeman added RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Pippin struck out six, walked four and did not allow an earned run in a complete-game pitching win.
BECKVILLE 3, WODEN 2: SHELBYVILLE - Lexi Barr delivered a one-out, two-strike walk off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Beckville Ladycats past Woden, 3-2, in the opening game of a best-of-three Class 3A area playoff series.
The Ladycats closed out the series with a 12-1 win in the second game.
In game one, Reese Dudley singled with one out in the seventh and scored on Barr's double. Bethany Grandgeorge, who also earned the pitching win, doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Grandgeorge struck out 11, walked one and allowed no earned runs in seven innings pitched.
In game two, Barr and Grandgeorge both homered, and McKinna Chamness, Alex English and Kaitlyn Tillman all doubled for Beckville. Barr and Tillmay drove in three runs apiece. Grandgeorge finished with three hits. Chamness drove in a couple of runs, and English had two hits and an RBI. Dudley also drove in a run, and Grandgeorge earned her second pitching win of the day - striking out 12 with no waks and giving up one earned run.
UNION GROVE 6, LINDEN-KILDARE 1: MARSHALL - The Union Grove Lady Lions used three hits from Paige Parman, two RBI from Jocy Suarez and a solid pitching performance from Lainey Ledbetter to earn a 6-1 area playoff win over the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers on Friday at East Texas Baptist University.
The Lady Lions move on to the next round of the playoffs with a 18-8-1 record.
Suarez had two hits, including a home run. Katelyn Vaughn doubled and drove in a run, and Allie Calhoun and Gracie Winn both drove in runs. Ledbetter struck out eight, walked one and did not allow an earned run.
HAWKINS 3, MCLEOD 2: MARSHALL - Trinity Hawkins struck out 10, walked four and gave up one earned run on three hits in a complete-game for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks opened a Class 2A area best-of-three series with a 3-2 win over McLeod.
The teams will meet at 10 a.m. back in Marshall to resume the series on Saturday.
Hawkins also doubled, singled twice and scored once offensively for the Lady Hawks. Ryli Williams doubled twice and drove in a run, and Lynli Dacus, Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren all added two hits for Hawkins. Dacus and Warren added RBI, and Taetum Smith doubled.