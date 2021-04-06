Bullard 12, Lindale 2
BULLARD — Bullard scored four runs in all of the first three innings to take a 12-2 win over Lindale on Tuesday.
Hadi Fults and Addison Hooker each homered for Bullard. Hooker also had a single and five RBIs, and Fults had three RBIs.
Gabby Nichols had a triple, and Claire Cannon had a double. Kaylee Paul added two hits.
Fults allowed two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in four innings. Anistyn Foster had a strikeout and walk in one no-hit inning.
Ellie Watkins and Emily Myers each had a hit for Lindale.
Bullard (17-4) will face Henderson at 6:30 p.m. in Henderson.
Tyler Legacy 21, Dallas Skyline 4
DALLAS — Gabi Escandon, Kylee Tapia and Brooke Davis all had three hits and four RBIs to lead Legacy to a 21-4 win over Dallas Skyline.
Tapia and Davis both tripled. And Tapia and Escandon both had a double. Presley Johnson had a double, and Reese Neely had two hits with a double. Maddie Flanery also had two hits.
Tapia pitched three innings and allowed four unearned runs on no hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Legacy (16-5, 5-2) will host Rockwall at 7 p.m. Friday at Faulkner Park.
Harleton 3, Arp 1
HARLETON — Katie Holiday had a double and triple to lead Harleton to a 3-1 win over Arp on Tuesday.
Karlee Cochran pitched seven innings and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Paige Laird pitched six innings for Arp and allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Jasmine Cavazos doubled for Arp, and Abby Carpenter had the lone RBI.
Arp (6-9) will play Elysian Fields at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Elysian Fields.
Brook Hill 11, Bishop Dunne 0
BULLARD — Callie Bailey had a home run and a single to lead Brook Hill to a win.
Landrey McNeel also had two hits. Mollee McCurley and Maeci Wilson each drove in two runs.
McKenna Lovelady allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Dallas Christian 14, Grace Community 2
DALLAS — Morgan Sumrall had two hits with a double, but Grace Community lost to Dallas Christian.
Grace Sutton allowed seven earned runs with three strikeouts and five walks in two innings, and Rylan Lafaitt allowed five runs with one strikeout and six walks in two innings.
Grace Community (6-6) will host Dallas Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Grand Saline 5, Lone Oak 4
GRAND SALINE — Grand Saline scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 win over Lone Oak.
Lone Oak led 1-0 early. Grand Saline then scored one run in the bottom of the first and two in the bottom of the second. Lone Oak scored two in the top of the third to tie the game before taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth.
Avery Haynes homered for Lone Oak.
Andie Houser had a triple for Grand Saline. Addi Fisher had two hits with a double, and Maddy Bolin had two hits and two RBIs.
Kinlee Rumfield allowed one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Grand Saline (15-6-1) will play Prairiland at 6 p.m. Friday in Pattonville.