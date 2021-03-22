BULLARD — Sophia Arno had three doubles and Callie Bailey had three hits to help power the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 14-4 over Kerens on Monday.
Arno also had three RBIs with Bailey adding a double and two singles and an RBI. Maeci Wilson Wilson had a double and single.
Other Lady Guard hits were by Mckenna Lovelady (2), Mollee McCurley (1), Presley Mizell (1), Landrey McNeel (1) and Neeley Clark (1).
Adding RBIs were McCurley (2) and Mizell (1).
Bailey, Arno and Wilson each scored three runs. Also scoring runs were Clark (2), Lovelady (1), McNeel (1) and Gabby Garcia (1).
Lovelady pitchers three innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out three. Bailey finished the game, going two innings. She allowed three hits and four runs with three strikeouts.
Emma Combs had a double and a single to pace Kerens. She had an RBI and a run scored.
Madison Brumit, Abbigail Holt and Raygan Brooks all had singles for the LadyCats. Holt had two RBIs with Brumit knocking in one.
Kenadee Lynch, Aniya Lawerance, Claudia Gracia and Combs scored runs.