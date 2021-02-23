Grace Community 16, Hawkins 3
HAWKINS — Addison Sceroler went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Grace Community past Hawkins.
Sceroler had a home run and two triples.
Mia Turner and Rylan Lafaitt also had three hits. Brianna Redding had two hits, including a double. Marrissa Cauley had two hits, and Morgan Sumrall and Mia Turner each added a double.
Lafaitt allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and five walks in four innings. Cauley pitched one shutout inning.
Grand Saline 12, Mineola 2
GRAND SALINE — Mineola outhit Grand Saline 8-5, but Grand Saline won on the scoreboard 12-2 on Tuesday night.
Maddy Bolin had two hits and two RBIs for Grand Saline.
Addi Fischer had a double and two RBIs, and Bekah Harrington had a double.
Kinlee Rumfield allowed one earned run on eight hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in six innings.
Rains 4, Gilmer 0
EMORY — Sage Hoover struck out 16 batters and tossed a one-hit shutout as Rains blanked Gilmer.
Mia Caison had two hits for Rains. Linzee Hague had a double, and Sarah Coffman had a triple.
Rains got a run in the first inning and added three runs in the sixth.
Madisyn Vicente had the lone hit for Gilmer.
Sarah Phillips struck out 10 in the loss for Gilmer.