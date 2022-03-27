Rains 8, Edgewood 1
EMORY — The Rains LadyCats scored the final eight runs of the game, scoring an 8-1 win over the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs on Friday.
Cambree Oakes threw a five-hitter, allowing one run while striking out nine and walking three.
Oakes had two doubles and a triple to pace the LadyCats at the plate. Avery Songer hit a triple with doubles by Emma Knight and Madison Reid.
Reid had two hits with singles from Landry Lewers, Trista Conforto and Brianna Conforto. RBIs were from Knight (3), Oakes (1), Lewers (1) and Conforto (1).
Scoring runs were Reid (3), Izzy Storman (3) and Songer (2).
Mia Saldivar had two hits for Edgewood with singles from Gracie Cates, Allie George and Garcie Rabal. George knocked in Cates.
Jacksonville 18, Tyler 0
JACKSONVILLE — Jasmine Gallegos tossed a one-hitter as the Jacksonville Maidens defeated the Tyler Lady Lions 18-0 on Friday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Gallegos struck out six and walked one in three innings of work.
Claire Hill and Lakyn Robinson each had two hits and four RBIs for the Maidens. Hill had a home run and triple with Robinson hitting two doubles.
Juliana Harwell added a double for Jacksonville. Adding RBIs were Toniyah Tyler (2), Harwell (1), Jessica Sims (1), Anai Castro (1) and Abbigail Conaway (1).
Scoring runs were Gill (3), Harwell (3), Gallegos (3), Tyler (2), Conaway (2), Robinson (1), Mia Sanchez (1), Jayden Smith (1), Sims (1) and Chesni Speaker (1).
Antranasia Bethea had a single for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Lufkin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Grand Saline 13, Commerce 0
GRAND SALINE — Hannah Aaron tossed a two-hitter as the Grand Saline Lady Indians defeated Commerce 13-0 on Friday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Aaron struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Maddy Bolin had three hits for GS with two singles and a triple. Cloie Jacobs added a double with singles from Alissa Fugate and Sarah Marshall.
Knocking in runs were Bolin, Fugate, Sam Collins and Aubree Kindle. Scoring runs were Bolin (3), Marti Lewis (2), Jacobs (2), Gabbie Lewis (2), Marshall (2), Fugate (1) and Bianca Guajardo (1).
Commerce is slated to host Emory Rains at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Grand Saline is scheduled to host Rains at 6 p.m. Friday.