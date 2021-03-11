Rains wins two
EMORY — The Emory Rains Lady Cats won two games on Thursday in their own tournament — 9-0 over Paris North Lamar and 6-5 over Crandall.
In the first game, Rains scored six runs in the first inning and then held off the Lady Pirates.
Chanlee Oakes was in the circle, throwing six innings while allowing eight hits and five runs. She struck out two and walked one.
Zee Hague had a triple and single with three RBIs to pace the Lady Cats. Avery Songer added a double with Leo Terry hitting two singles. Sarah Coffman, Oakes and Madison Reid hit singles. Songer and Reid added RBIs.
Scoring runs were Terry, Songer, Landry Lewers, Mia Caison, Reid and Brianna Conforto.
In the second game, Sage Hoover tossed a three-hitter, striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
Terry knocked in four runs with a home run and double. Caison had a single and double with an RBI. Coffman and Oakes added doubles.
Contributing hits were Lewers (2), Songer (1), Coffman (1), Cambree Oakes (1), Reid (1) and Hague (1). Songer and Hague added RBIs. Scoring runs were Terry (2), Caison (2), Hague (2), Chanlee Oakes (1), Reid (1) and Conforto (1).
Kerens 15, Tyler 0
KERENS — The Kerens LadyCats scored a 15-0 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Thursday in a softball contest.
Antranasia Bethea, a junior, had the two hits for the Lady Lions.
Olivia Holt led Kerens with 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored. Holt had a home run and a triple. Aniya Lawerance added a triple and a double with doubles from Raygan Brook, Madison Brumit, Leah Greene and Kenadee Lynch.
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, traveling to Cayuga for a 5 p.m. contest.
Brownsboro splits pair
EMORY — The Brownsboro Bearettes went 1-1 in the Rains Softball Tournament on Thursday.
The Bearettes defeated Harmony (7-3) and lost to Gilmer (3-0).
Camille Bowman had two hits and two RBIs for Brownsboro in the contest with Harmony. Caylor Blackmon added a double and single with other hits from Carleigh Whitsell and Cloe Moore. Also knocking in runs were Blackmon (2) and Whitsell.
Scoring for the Bearettes were Blackmon (2), Sydney West (1), Whitsell (1), Mary Boles (1), Lindsey Bersano (1) and Moore (1).
West was in the circle, allowing five hits and three runs (2 earned).
Kinzee Settles had two hits for the Lady Eagles with Analese Cano (triple) and Jenci Seahorn (double) had extra-base hits. Delaynie Nash and Madi Rhame added singles. Rhame and Grace Kalenak knocked in runs with Settles, Nash and Cano scoring runs.