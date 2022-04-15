EMORY — Cambree Oakes tossed a one-hitter, leading the Rains LadyCats to a 7-1 win over Paris Chisum on Friday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Oakes threw seven innings, allowing an unearned run with seven strikeouts and seven walks.
Trista Conforto hit a three-run homer for the LadyCats with Emma Knight and Anna Tanton hitting doubles.
Avery Songer, Tanton and Brianna Conforto all had two hits Madison Reid adding a single.
Other RBIs were from Songer and Brianna Conforto. Scoring runs were Songer (2), Reid (1), Knight (1), Trista Conforto (1), Addi Fuller (1) and Tanton.
Edgewood 11, Grand Saline 2
GRAND SALINE — Trinity Hale had three hits to help power Edgewood to an 11-2 win over Grand Saline 11-2 in a District 12-3A softball game.
Hale had a triple, double and single. Jessica Martinez and Gracie Cates added doubles.
Martinez, Emily Stevens and Allie George all had two hits. Adding singles were Amelia Phillips, M Saldivar and Gracie Rabal.
RBIs were from Phillips (2), Hale (2), Martinez (2), Stevens (1), Saldivar (1) and Rabal (1). Scoring runs were Phillips (3), Hale (3), Cates (1), Martinez (1), Stevens (1), Rabal (1) and George (1).
Emma Robertson threw all seven innings for the Lady Bulldogs. She gave up nine hits but only two runs while striking out three and walking one.
Sam Collins had a triple for the Lady Indians with Maddy Bolin hitting a double.
Bolin and Sarah Marshall had two hits each with singles from Marti Lewis, Gabbie Lewis, Alissa Fugate and aHannah Aaron.
Collins had two RBIs with Gabbie Lewis and Bianca Guajardo scoring runs.
Sabine 16, Daingerfield 3
LIBERTY CITY — Addyson Carney drove in four runs to help the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 16-3 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers on Friday in a District 15-3A softball game.
Carney had a double and Riley Lux had two hits. Adding singles were Callie Sparks and Renatta Galvan. Other RBIs were from Lux (1), Karsyn Watson (1) and Galvan (1).
Scoring runs were Koletta Miller (3), Carney (2), Lux (2), Sparks (2), Watson (2), Amelia Miller (2), Renatta Galvan (2) and Abbie Abercrombie (1).
Miller was in the circle, going five innings while allowing five hits and three runs (1 earned) with three strikeouts and no walks.
Jaycee Satterfield had a triple and single for the Lady Tigers while Haley Lewis had two singles. Destiny Gholston added a single.
Troup 15, Arp 0
ARP — Haylee Priest drove in four runs and Lindsay Davis was sparkling in the circle as the Troup Lady Tigers defeated the Arp Lady Tigers 15-0 on Friday in a District 16-3A softball game.
Priest had four hits — homer, double and two singles.
Davis struck out 19 and did not walk a batter while giving up two hits.
Adding home runs for Troup were Davis, McKayla Spencer and Sydnie Dickey. Blanton Bailey had a double and triple.
Taylor Gillispie had three hits for Troup, including a double. Other hits were from Emory Cover (2) and Karsyn Williamson (1).
Other RBIs were by Davis (4), Maddy Griffin (2), Dickey (2) and Spencer (1). Scoring runs were Gillispie (3), Blanton (2), Priest (2), Morgan Parrish (1), Griffin (1), Williamson (1), Davis (1), Spencer (1), Cover (1), Payton Wells (1) and Dickey (1).
Addison Carpenter had a double for Arp.
