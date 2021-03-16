Presley Johnston tossed a two-hitter while striking out 12 and a trio of Lady Raiders hit home runs in leading Tyler Legacy to a 5-0 win over Mesquite Horn on Tuesday in a District 10-6A softball game at Faulkner Park.
Reese Neely, London Goode and Mallory Kniffen blasted home runs for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders improve to 13-3 overall and 2-1 in league play, while the Lady Jaguars drop to 6-8 overall 2-2 in district.
Johnston tossed all seven innings and walked only one. At the plate she also hit a double.
Kniffen had two hits.
Neely had a three-run homer with solo shots by Kniffen and Goode.
Scoring runs were Kniffen, Kylee Tapia, Neely, Goode and Emily McClain.
Madelyn Flanery had a stolen base with Madelyn Carrillo credited with a sacrifice.
Jadyn Julka and A'Mya York had singles for the Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to return to play on Tuesday, March 23 against North Mesquite at Mesquite Sports Complex. Horn returns to play that same day, hosting Dallas Skyline.