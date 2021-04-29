WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse scored nine runs in its final two plate appearances to open a best-of-three playoff series with a 10-3 win over Mount Pleasant on Thursday night.
“It’s huge, getting that first win at home,” Whitehouse head softball coach Chris Clemons said. “Now, we have to go to their place, and we know it’s tough to win at their place. And we know they’re going to rebound and be ready to go. They’re a good team. We know we’re fixing to get a really good effort from them.”
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 6 pm. Friday in Mount Pleasant with Game 3 to follow, if necessary.
Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, but Mount Pleasant had bus troubles in Tyler. A Tyler ISD bus went and picked the team up and transported them to the ballpark for the game.
The game was scoreless through the first three innings. Grace Ann McDonald took a no-hitter into the fourth for Whitehouse before Jordyn Hargrave singled with one out.
McDonald struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning. McDonald allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
“She’s a battler,” Clemons said. “We tell her to throw strikes and let them put the ball in play, and we will play defense behind her. That’s exactly what she did. She only had two walks, and we played really good defense.”
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Camile Laney stole second. The throw went into center field, which allowed Avery Enright to score from third to give the Ladycats a 1-0 lead.
Mount Pleasant got its own two-out run in the top of the fifth. Carson Zachry doubled, and Conlee Zachry drove her in with a single to tie the score.
Avery Taylor had been hit by a pitch and walked in her first two trips to the plate. In the bottom of the fifth, she hit an RBI triple to give Whitehouse a 2-1 lead. Taylor then stole home, and McDonald followed with an RBI double to make the score 4-1.
After Mount Pleasant got a run on an RBI double by Morgan Hill with two outs in the top of the sixth, Whitehouse plated six runs in the bottom half of the inning.
A bases-loaded walk was followed by a bases-loaded hit by pitch before an error brought two runs home. Grace Owens then had an RBI groundout to make the score 9-2. With two outs, Abby Cheatham tripled and scored on an errant throw to third.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well all year,” Clemons said. “She’s a good pitcher and kind of kept us off balance a little bit. Once we got through the lineup one time, we started hitting it pretty well. We also did good on the basepaths running the bases.”
Mount Pleasant added one more run in the seventh as Carson Zachry doubled and scored on a Conlee Zachry single.
Both Zachrys finished the game with two hits. Hargrave also had two hits.
Kate Jones and McDonald had two hits each for Whitehouse (15-8-1).
