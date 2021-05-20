ANNA — After a 15-0 win in Game 1 on Wednesday in Whitehouse, the Bullard Lady Panthers needed to come from behind in the final inning on Thursday.
Down 2-1 in the seventh, Bullard scored four runs to win 5-2 and sweep the Class 4A Region II semifinal series over Van Alstyne.
Freshman Anistyn Foster pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and five walks.
Berlyn Grossman had two hits. Claire Cannon had an RBI double and an RBI. Gabby Nichols and Teagan Graul also drove in a run.
Bullard (30-4) advances to face either Pleasant Grove or Aubrey in the regional finals.
CLASS 5A
HALLSVILLE 10, ROCK HILL 4: EMORY — Maddie Melton highlighted a seven-run seventh inning with a three-run triple, and the Hallsville Ladycats rallied for a 10-4 win over Prosper Rock Hill to complete a Class 4A regional semifinal sweep.
Melton, who also earned the pitching win, had two hits on the night. Anahi Ramirez doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Danyelle Molina had three hits. Sara Houston chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Lily Soto singled and drove in a run.
Melton struck out four with no walks, giving up no earned runs on two hits.
Hallsville trailed 3-1 after three and 4-3 heading to the seventh.
CLASS 3A
WEST RUSK 3, GRANDVIEW 2: ROCKWALL — Natalie Christy singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, driving in two runs for West Rusk as the Lady Raiders walked off with a 3-2 win over Grandview to tie a best-of-three regional semifinal series.
The teams are set to meet at 6 p.m. tonight back in Rockwall to settle the series.
Stormie LeJeune singled with one out in the seventh to get the rally started for West Rusk. Piper Morton followed with a double, and Amber Cothran walked to load the bases and set up the game-winning hit by Christy.
Macie Blizzard and LeJeune both doubled for West Rusk. Blizzard and LeJeune had two hits apiece, and Morton also drove in a run. Lilly Waddell struck out four and walked one, giving up one earned run in seven innings for the pitching win.
RAINS 9, HUGHES SPRINGS 1: WHITEHOUSE — Sage Hoover struck out 11 with no walks and one earned run allowed on two hits, leading the Rains Lady Wildcats past the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs, 9-1.
Leo Terry had three hits and Mia Caison drove in three runs to lead the way offensively for Rains.
Karmen Searcy doubled and drove in a run, and Emma McKinney singled in the loss for Hughes Springs. Grace Pippin shouldered the pitching loss.
The teams are scheduled to resume the series at 5 p.m. on Saturday back at Whitehouse.
CLASS 2A
WEST SABINE 16, UNION GROVE 6: RUSK — Top-ranked West Sabine overcame a 3-1 deficit with three big innings, closing out a regional semifinal series with a 16-6 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Union Grove led 3-1 before West Sabine scored four in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth before closing it out with two in the sixth to walk off with the mercy rule win.
Mia Rust doubled and drove in four runs in the loss for Union Grove. Sydney Chamberlain and Jocy Saurez both doubled. Chamberlain had two hits, and Saurez and Katelyn Vaughn drove in runs. Lainey Ledbetter struck out three, walked three and gave up two earned runs on five hits in four innings.
LATE WEDNESDAY CLASS 4A
LIBERTY 12, CARTHAGE 0: HUDSON — Liberty took a 2-0 lead early, added a run in the third and then scored nine times over a two-inning span late to pull away for a 12-0 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs in the opening game of a best-of-three regional semifinal series.
Carthage finished the night with two hits — singles by Ashton Jones and Caroline Baldree. Roo Harrison took the pitching loss for the Lady Dawgs. She struck out two and walked three in 5.2 innings.