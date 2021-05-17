SOFTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 6A
Region II
Bryan def. Waco Midway, 2-1 (7-3, 5-9, 3-1)
The Woodlands def. Cypress Woods, 2-0 (9-4, 6-3)
Rockwall def. Wylie, 2-1 (6-1, 0-3, 14-6)
One-Game: Cypress Bridgeland 8, Conroe Grand Oaks 6
CLASS 5A
Region II
Lucas Lovejoy def. Frisco Heritage, 2-0 (4-2, 5-4, 11 innings)
Sulphur Springs def. Huntsville, 2-0 (1-0, 8 innings; 7-5)
Prosper Rock Hill def. Frisco Memorial, 2-0 (6-2, 7-1)
Hallsville def. Royse City, 2-0 (3-2, 5-4)
CLASS 4A
Region II
Van Alstyne def. Venus, 2-0 (1-0, 3-1)
Bullard def. Paris North Lamar, 2-0 (2-1, 6-5)
One-Game: Aubrey 9, Melissa 6
Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Gilmer, 2-1 (5-2, 1-3, 3-20
Region III
Lake Belton def. Smithville, 2-0 (8-4, 10-1)
Huffman Hargrave def. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 2-0 (4-1, 7-0)
Carthage def. Taylor, 2-1 (3-1, 4-5, 8 innings; 14-7)
Liberty def. Sealy, 2-0 (12-2, 12-0)
CLASS 3A
Region II
One-Game: Rains 5, Prairiland 0
Hughes Springs def. Troup, 2-0 (1-0, 2-1)
Grandview def. Whitewright, 2-0 (5-2, 6-3)
West Rusk def. White Oak, 2-0 (2-1, 2-1)
CLASS 2A
Region III
One-game: Union Grove 9, Alba-Golden 7
One-game: Pineland West Sabine 17, Deweyville 3
Como-Pickton def. McLeod, 2-0 (14-1, 10-0)
Lovelady def. Joaquin, 2-1 (2-3, 3-0, 5-2)
CLASS 1A
Region III Semifinal
One-game: Bloomburg 3, Saltillo 1
Chireno def. Chester, 2-0 (9-2, 14-4)