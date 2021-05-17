Troup vs. West Rusk Softball

Troup pitcher Lindsay Davis delivers a pitch to the plate on Friday against West Rusk. Davis struck out 26 batters and tossed a no-hitter in nine innings.

SOFTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 6A

Region II

Bryan def. Waco Midway, 2-1 (7-3, 5-9, 3-1)

The Woodlands def. Cypress Woods, 2-0 (9-4, 6-3)

Rockwall def. Wylie, 2-1 (6-1, 0-3, 14-6)

One-Game: Cypress Bridgeland 8, Conroe Grand Oaks 6 

CLASS 5A

Region II

Lucas Lovejoy def. Frisco Heritage, 2-0 (4-2, 5-4, 11 innings)

Sulphur Springs def. Huntsville, 2-0 (1-0, 8 innings; 7-5)

Prosper Rock Hill def. Frisco Memorial, 2-0 (6-2, 7-1)

Hallsville def. Royse City, 2-0 (3-2, 5-4)

CLASS 4A

Region II

Van Alstyne def. Venus, 2-0 (1-0, 3-1)

Bullard def. Paris North Lamar, 2-0 (2-1, 6-5)

One-Game: Aubrey 9, Melissa 6

Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Gilmer, 2-1 (5-2, 1-3, 3-20

Region III

Lake Belton def. Smithville, 2-0 (8-4, 10-1)

Huffman Hargrave def. Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 2-0 (4-1, 7-0)

Carthage def. Taylor, 2-1 (3-1, 4-5, 8 innings; 14-7)

Liberty def. Sealy, 2-0 (12-2, 12-0) 

CLASS 3A

Region II

One-Game: Rains 5, Prairiland 0

Hughes Springs def. Troup, 2-0 (1-0, 2-1)

Grandview def. Whitewright, 2-0 (5-2, 6-3)

West Rusk def. White Oak, 2-0 (2-1, 2-1)

CLASS 2A

Region III

One-game: Union Grove 9, Alba-Golden 7

One-game: Pineland West Sabine 17, Deweyville 3

Como-Pickton def. McLeod, 2-0 (14-1, 10-0)

Lovelady def. Joaquin, 2-1 (2-3, 3-0, 5-2)

CLASS 1A

Region III Semifinal

One-game: Bloomburg 3, Saltillo 1

Chireno def. Chester, 2-0 (9-2, 14-4)

 
 

