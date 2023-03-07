Sara Eckert is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Bullard’s Hadi Fults is the Hitter of the Week for games played Feb. 27-March 4.
Both Eckert and Fults received their respective honors the previous week and followed it up with more impressive performances.
Eckert went 4-0, allowing no runs on five hits with 40 strikeouts and four walks in 18.2 innings, posting a 0.00 ERA and a.085 batting average against and a 0.482 WHIP. The Lady Raiders went 5-0 for the week.
For the season, Eckert is 10-1 with one save, 3 earned runs allowed, 121 strikes, and 20 walks in 68 innings with a 0.30 ERA.
Fults was 12-for-19 (.632) with three home runs, a double, 14 RBIs, three walks and three runs. She also was 3-1 with two saves in the pitching circle with a 1.93 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21.2 innings as the Lady Panthers went 6-1 and won the Franklin Tournament.
For the season, Fults is hitting .560 with 9 home runs and 34 RBIs in 20 games.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Haylee Hulsey hit 5-for-10 (.500) with a triple, five RBIs and six runs. Freshman Bailey Belyeu was 5-for-11 (.455) with a double, a triple, six RBIs and two runs.
Bullard’s Matti Nix hit .421 with four RBIs.
Mineola’s Allie Hooton was 4-for-7 (.571) with a double.
Grand Saline’s Hannah Aaron hit .500 with seven hits, two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs. Cloie Jacobs hit .563 with nine hits, two doubles, six RBIs, five runs and a stolen base.
Chapel Hill sophomore Aaliyah Shabaan hit .500 with five hits, three doubles, three RBIs and a run.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton hit .571 with three home runs, a triple, six stolen bases, six RBIs, 11 runs and four walks.
Troup sophomore Taylor Gillispie was 6-for-11 (.545) with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs, 10 runs, six walks and two stolen bases. Gillispie was selected to the Rose City Classic All-Tournament Team.
Grace Community’s Macie Mathis hit .600 with nine hits and six RBIs. Sadie Arriola had six hits, a home run, seven RBIs and three stolen bases.
Rusk freshman Aubrey Hassell hit .714 with two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs, seven runs, three walks and four stolen bases.
Brook Hill’s Karmen Miller hit .636 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
Whitehouse’s Kate Jones hit .556 with six hits, a triple two RBIs, eight runs, six walks and four stolen bases.
Van sophomore Macie Clyburn hit .333 with four RBIs.
Lindale’s Alyssa Potts hit .636 with two doubles, four walks, four RBIs and seven runs.
PITCHING
Jacksonville’s Hannah Gonzalez pitched five games, allowing four earned runs with 47 strikeouts and a 1.06 ERA in 26.1 innings.
Grand Saline’s Hannah Aaron threw a no-hitter. She pitched 25 innings, allowing five walks with a 1.68 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
Troup sophomore Taylor Gillispie was 4-1, allowing three earned runs on 12 hits with 48 strikeouts, four walks and six hit batters in 26.1 innings. She posted a 0.49 ERA. Gillispie was selected to the Rose City Classic All-Tournament Team.
Grace Community’s Macie Mathis pitched 15 innings, posting a 1.67 ERA with 19 strikeouts.
Brook Hill’s Karmen Miller picked up four wins with 38 strikeouts and a 0.82 ERA.
Whitehouse’s Elli Green allowed eight runs on nine hits with 17 strikeouts and one hit batter in 9.1 innings.
Van freshman Tatum Horton posted a 0.44 ERA with 13 hits allowed and seven strikeouts in 11.3 innings.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Pine Tree 17 in 5A; Sulphur Springs 2, Wills Point 10, Canton 13, Bullard 21 and Henderson 24 in 4A; DeKalb 8, White Oak 18 and Rains 20 in 3A; and Linden-Kildare 10, Alto 11 and Timpson 14 in 2A/1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.