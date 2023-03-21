Troup’s Taylor Gillispie is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Bullard’s Hadi Fults is the Pitcher of the Week.
Gillispie, a sophomore, went 7-for-12 (.583) with four home runs, six RBIs, five runs, a 1.583 slugging percentage and a stolen base.
Gillispie hit two of her home runs in the same game — the second being a three-run home run that ended the game by run rule.
Fults pitched six innings with a 0.00 ERA, one hit allowed and 15 strikeouts in wins over Sulphur Springs and Palestine. Fults threw a perfect game against Palestine.
Fults has been the Hitter of the Week twice this season, but this is her first Pitcher of the Week honor in 2023.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Whitehouse’s Kyndal Morris hit .800 with three doubles, three RBIs, four runs, two walks and a 1.400 slugging percentage.
Van junior Madeline Medcalf went 3-for-6 (.500) with a home run and three RBIs.
Canton junior Amrie Clower hit .667 with two home runs, a triple, a double, a walk, eight RBIs, five runs and two stolen bases.
Bullard’s Kirstin Malone hit .667 with four runs scored.
Rusk junior Kennzie Norton hit .750 with six hits, three doubles, two RBIs, three runs, two hit by pitches, two stolen bases with a 1.925 OPS.
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy sophomore Sara Eckert went 2-0, allowing three runs on two hits with 32 strikeouts and 13 walks with a 1.50 ERA in 14 innings.
Whitehouse’s Elli Green allowed one unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk with a 0.00 ERA in seven innings.
Van freshman Jailey Potter picked up a win, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.
Troup sophomore Taylor Gillispie pitched went 2-1 and allowed eight runs — seven earned — on 13 hits with 43 strikeouts, seven walks and two hit batters in 19.2 innings.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Tyler Legacy 19 in 6A; Whitehouse 23 in 5A; Bullard 1, Spring Hill 4, Sulphur Springs 13, Canton 16 and Mabank 20 in 4A; West Rusk 5, DeKalb 8, White Oak 18 and Troup 25 in 3A; and Linden-Kildare 10 and Alto 11 in 2A/1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.