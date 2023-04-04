Jacksonville’s Jasmine Gallegos is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Brook Hill’s Karmen Miller is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March 27-April 1.
Gallegos was 5-for-8 (.625) with three home runs, a double, six RBIs, six runs scored and a 1.875 slugging percentage.
Miller went 3-0, allowing no earned runs on three hits with 39 strikeouts and six walks in 16 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Whitehouse’s Paige Goodell hit .600 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs.
Bullard senior Teagan Graul hit .556 with three home runs and six RBIs.
Grace Community freshman Sadie Arriola hit .750 with six hits, two home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs and a 1.750 slugging percentage. Isabel Buchanan was 5-for-6 (.875) with two RBIs.
Brook Hill’s Gracie Dawson hit .667 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Van junior Ava Hopson went 1-for-2 (.500) with a home run and three RBIs.
Troup’s MaKayla Spencer went 5-for-7 (.714) with a double, three runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton hit .700 with a triple, two doubles, four walks and five stolen bases.
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert went 1-1, allowing six runs — five earned — on 11 hits with 20 strikeouts and five walks and a 2.50 ERA.
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald allowed four runs on 14 hits with 10 strikeouts in 10.2 innings.
Bullard freshman Brooklyn Brannen had 11 strikeouts and allowed no earned runs in four innings.
Grace Community’s Malayna Cauley tossed a four-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk. Macie Mathis allowed no earned runs on two hits with nine strikeouts in four innings.
Van freshman Tatum Horton picked up a win, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Bullard 1, Sulphur Springs 7, Canton 13 and Spring Hill 19 in 4A; West Rusk 3, White Oak 14, Malakoff 16, Queen City 19 and Pattonville Prairiland 21 in 3A; and Como-Pickton 5 and Neches 18 in 2A/1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.