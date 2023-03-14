Hawkins went 2-0 between March 6-11, and Trinity Hawkins and Londyn Wilson were a big part of that.
The Lady Hawks have swept weekly honors as Hawkins is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Wilson is the Hitter of the Week.
In a 19-0 win over Union Hill, Hawkins struck out every batter she faced in a three-inning game, recording 10 strikeouts. A dropped third strike allowed an extra batter for Union Hill and prevented a perfect game, but it was still the first of Hawkins’ two no-hitters on the week.
She followed it up with another no-hitter in a 20-0 win over New Summerfield with seven strikeouts and one walk in three innings, striking out seven of 10 batters she faced.
For the week, Hawkins was 2-0 with no runs allowed on no hits with 17 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Wilson was 4-for-5 (.800) with two home runs, a triple, a double, eight RBIs, six runs, a walk and a hit by pitch.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Reese Neely was 2-for-3 (.667) with an RBI and a run scored. Mallory Kniffen was 2-for-4 (.500) with an RBI and a run scored.
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald hit .625 with five hits, two walks, one home run and five RBIs.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults hit .667 with two hits and three walks in wins over Canton and Melissa. Baylie Walker hit .500 with a home run and two RBIs, and she had a clutch pinch hit against Canton.
Chapel Hill junior Tierra Borel went 3-for-5 (.600) a triple and a run.
Troup freshman Qhenja Jordan went 5-for-7 (.714) with a double and two RBIs.
Mineola’s Gracie Lindley was 3-for-5 (.600) with a run and a stolen base.
Grand Saline junior Cloie Jacobs hit .600 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
LaPoynor’s Emily Klutts delivered a standout week at the plate.
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert allowed no runs on one hit with 17 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 6-0 win over Mesquite.
Whitehouse’s Elli Green pitched 9.2 innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Bullard freshman Brooklyn Brannen had a 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
Troup sophomore Taylor Gillispie pitched 11.1 innings and allowed one run on six hits with 20 strikeouts and two walks in two victories.
Mineola’s Jadelyn Marshall pitched 11 innings for the week. She allowed four hits and two walks with three strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA in a win over Quitman for her second shutout of the season.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Tyler Legacy 22 in 6A; Bullard 1, Spring Hill 4, Wills Point 9, Sulphur Springs 10 and Canton 20 in 4A; DeKalb 6, White Oak 21 and Troup 24 in 3A; and Linden-Kildare 10 and Alto 11 in 2A/1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.