Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Brook Hill’s Karmen Miller is the Pitcher of the Week for games played April 17-22.
Hawkins went 6-for-7 (.857) with two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs, five runs scored and a walk.
Miller struck out 19 batters in a two-hit shutout with one walk in a 7-0 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace. She has 203 strikeouts on the season.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert went 4-for-5 (.800) with a double, triple, three RBIs, two runs, two walks and two stolen bases. Kylee Tapia went 4-for-7 (.571) with a double, triple, three runs and a stolen base. Maddie Carrillo went 4-for-8 (.500) with a double and two runs.
Grand Saline’s Aubree Kindle hit .667 with a triple, two doubles and three RBIs. Alissa Fugate hit .571 with two triples and three RBIs. Gracie Jo Currey hit .571 with a home run, a double and four RBIs.
Van’s Averi Crouch hit .400 with a run scored.
Brook Hill’s Gracie Dawson hit .750 with a double and four RBIs.
Bullard sophomore Kamyn Honzell went 2-for-2 (1.000) with a walk and three stolen bases.
Whitehouse’s Sierra Channel had five hits with two triples, three RBIs and a run. Grace Ann McDonald had three hits with a home run, five RBIs, two runs and three walks.
PITCHING
Bullard senior Hadi Fults pitched five innings with six strikeouts, a walk and a 1.40 ERA.
Grand Saline’s Hannah Aaron went 2-0 against Edgewood and Van, allowing five runs with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Van’s Jailey Potter picked up a win, allowing two earned runs with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald allowed 14 runs on 24 hits with 17 strikeouts and six walks in 18.2 innings.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Bullard 1, Sulphur Springs 3, Canton 7 and Spring Hill 24 in 4A; West Rusk 2, Pollok Central 10, Malakoff 13, Rains 21 and White Oak 24 in 3A; and Como-Pickton 2, Hawkins 17 and Woden 19 in 2A/1A.