Canton’s Kara Pride is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Brook Hill’s Karmen Miller is the Pitcher of the Week.
Pride hit .778 with three doubles, four triples, 11 RBIs and four runs.
Miller picked up two wins, allowing no earned runs and only three hits with 18 strikeouts.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Reese Neely went 3-for-6 (.500) with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs.
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald went 3-for-5 (.600) with a home run, a triple, a double, seven RBIs, three runs, two walks and a stolen base.
Bullard junior Matti Nix hit .667 in wins over Hudson and Jacksonville.
Grand Saline sophomore Alissa Fugate hit .571 with two triples, two RBIs, four runs scored and a stolen base.
Van freshman Jailey Potter went 3-for-6 (.500).
Troup senior Karsyn Williamson went 5-for-8 (.625) with two triples, two RBIs, two runs and a strikeout.
Brook Hill’s Blaire Brister went 7-for-8 (.875).
Mineola’s Caroline Castleberry, Gracie Lindley and Jadelyn Marshall all went 3-for-7 (.429. Lindley added an RBI and two stolen bases, and Marshall added a double and two RBIs. Gracie Finley went 2-for-5 (.400) with a double, triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
PITCHING
Bullard senior Hadi Fults had a 0.00 ERA with 12 walks and one walk.
Whitehouse’s Elli Green allowed three runs on 12 hits with 15 strikeouts in nine innings.
Grand Saline junior Hannah Aaron went 2-0 in wins over Lone Oak (5-1) and Edgewood (8-0). Aaron had 13 strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run.
Van freshman Jailey Potter picked up a win, allowing no earned runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts.
Mineola’s Jadelyn Marshall pitched 12 innings, picked up a win, allowed two earned runs on 12 hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 25 in 5A; Bullard 1, Sulphur Springs 8, Canton 10 and Spring Hill 23 in 4A; West Rusk 5, White Oak 15, Malakoff 19 and Queen City 24 in 3A; and Como-Pickton 5, Alto 22 and Linden-Kildare 23 in 2A/1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.