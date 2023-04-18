Bullard’s Callie Bailey is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Troup’s Taylor Gillispie is the Pitcher of the Week for games played April 10-15.
Bailey hit .700 with four singles, two doubles, a triple, four RBIs, five runs scored, a hit by pitch, two stolen bases and a sacrifice bunt.
Gillispie had a 0.00 ERA in two Troup wins.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 1-0 win over Elysian Fields in 11 innings. Gillispie pitched all 11 innings, allowing no runs on three hits with 21 strikeouts and five walks.
Troup then took an 18-0 win over Waskom. Gillispie pitched all three innings, allowing no runs on no hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
For the week, Gillispie allowed no runs on three hits with 27 strikeouts and five walks in 14 innings.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Mallory Kniffen went 4-for-6 (.667) with a double, a run and a stolen base.
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald hit .500 with four RBIs, three runs and three walks.
Jacksonville’s Jasmine Gallegos hit .750 with a home run, a double, three RBIs, three runs, two walks and two hit by pitches.
Grand Saline’s Gracie Jo Currey went 4-for-8 (.500) with a double and two RBIs. Marti Lewis went 4-for-8 (.500) with four stolen bases.
Brook Hill’s Bethany Lavender hit .667 with two RBIs and two runs.
Mineola’s Allie Hooton went 4-for-6 (.667) with a home run, four RBIs, a walk and two stolen bases. Caroline Castleberry went 2-for-4 (.500) with a triple, three RBIs, four runs and two stolen bases. Jadelyn Marshall went 2-for-4 (.500) with an RBI.
Arp’s Lacy Fletcher went 2-for-2 (1.000) with three RBIs, a run and a stolen base. Maddie Birdsong went 2-for-4 (.500) with a double, an RBI, a run and a stolen base.
Troup’s Tara Wells went 2-for-7 (.286) with two triples and a game-winning RBI in the 11th inning of a 1-0 win over Elysian Fields. She also scored three runs with a stolen base and a hit by pitch. Bailey Blanton went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI, four runs, two walks and a stolen base. Blanton also scored the winning run in the 11th inning of the 1-0 win over Elysian Fields.
PITCHING
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald allowed four hits with one strikeout and no walks in seven innings.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults had a 0.00 ERA with 13 strikeouts in eight innings.
Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins allowed two earned runs on seven hits with 33 strikeouts and two walks in 17 innings.
Grand Saline’s Hannah Aaron picked up two wins, allowing two earned runs with eight strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.
Brook Hill’s Karmen Miller had a 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts.
Arp’s Lacy Fletcher allowed no runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Bullard 1, Sulphur Springs 4, Canton 8, Spring Hill 13 and Mabank 14 in 4A; West Rusk 3, Pollok Central 11, Malakoff 14, Hooks 21, Troup 22, Rains 23 and White Oak 25 in 3A; and Como-Pickton 2, Hawkins 16 and Woden 20 in 2A/1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.