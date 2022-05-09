It will be an All-East Texas matchup in the Class 4A Region II softball quarterfinals as Bullard will take on Canton.
The series will be played at Grand Saline and Whitehouse.
Game 1 will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Saline. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse. If a decisive third game is needed, it will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Grand Saline.
Bullard (34-1) advanced with a sweep of Brownsboro (13-1, 14-0).
Kaylee Paul had three hits with two doubles in the opener, and Addison Hooker also had three hits. Teagan Graul, Beryln Grossman and Kenzie King all had two hits, and Hadi Fults added a double and three RBIs.
Paul had three more hits and three RBIs sin the second game. Graul, Kylie Pate, Fults and Grossman all had two hits, and King added a double and three RBIs.
Anistyn Foster had a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in five innings in Game 2.
Canton (23-6-1) picked up two one-run wins over Gilmer (6-5, 1-0).
In Game 1, the Eaglettes led 2-1 entering the seventh inning. Gilmer scored four runs in the top half before Canton rallied with four runs in the bottom half. Payton Bray, Chelsea Chitty and Katrina Morphis all had two hits.
Saturday’s Game 2 saw Canton’s Jaycee Bullard and Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips battle for nine innings. Bullard allowed four hits in nine shutout innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Phillips gave up one run on 11 hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Kara Pride had three hits and drove in Maddie Wilson for the winning run in the top of the ninth inning. Bray added two hits.
The winner between Bullard and Canton will face either Aubrey or Celina.
In Class 3A, West Rusk (31-1) will take on Hughes Springs (25-3-1) in a best-of-three series at Hallsville. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, and a third game will follow, if necessary.
West Rusk swept Winnsboro (12-12, 14-0), and Hughes Springs swept Hooks (6-1, 7-1).
Lilly Waddell struck out 20 batters in 12 innings for West Rusk in the series. She also was 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs in Game 2. Macie Blizzard was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
In Class 2A, Hawkins and Union Grove are still playing.
Hawkins (20-6-1) will take on Kerens at Grand Saline. Game 1 will be at 8 p.m. Thursday, and Game 2 will be at 8 p.m. Friday. Game 3 will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Union Grove (18-8-1) will face Como-Pickton, also at Grand Saline. Game 1 will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Friday. Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Tyler Legacy will be the host to a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series between Hallsville (22-6-1) and Forney (27-6-2).
Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday; and Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday, if necessary.
Hallsville advanced with a 3-2 win over Joshua. Forney swept Longview, 4-2, 6-0.
Hallsville has been to three state tournaments (2001, 2015, 2021). Forney has been to the state tournament five times (1999, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019). Forney won a state title in 2018.
Forney head softball coach Pat Eitel was the head softball coach at Hallsville form 2006-16, leading the Ladycats to the state tournament in 2015. He has been the head coach at Forney for the past six seasons.