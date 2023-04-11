Arp’s Lacy Fletcher is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Brook Hill’s Karmen Miller is the Pitcher of the Week for games played March 27-April 1.
Fletcher, a freshman, went 6-for-7 (.857) with a triple, five RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases.
Miller struck out 17 of the 24 batters she faced and posted a 0.00 ERA. At the plate, she posted a .667 batting average.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Reese Neely went 3-for-4 (.750) with a double and four RBIs. Sara Eckert was 2-for-3 (.667) with a run scored. Mallory Kniffen was 2-for-3 (.667) with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Whitehouse’s Paige Goodell went 4-for-6 (.667) with a double, six RBIs and a run scored. Kyndal Morris went 4-for-6 (.667) with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Grace Ann McDonald went 4-for-7 (.571) with three doubles and two RBIs.
Bullard’s Callie Bailey was 3-for-4 (.750) with three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Kamyn Honzell was 3-for-4 (.750) with four RBIs and four runs. Teagan Graul was 3-for-4 (.750) with a double and two RBIs.
Arp’s Ja’Naciya Potts went 3-for-4 (.750) with an RBI, five runs and three stolen bases. Addison Carpenter went 3-for 6 (.500) with five runs and two stolen bases.
Jacksonville’s Hannah Gonzalez went 6-for-7 (.857) with two doubles and three RBIs.
Hawkins’ Taetum Smith went 3-for-4 (.750) with three doubles and five RBIs. Trinity Hawkins went 3-for-3 (1.000) with two triples and an RBI.
Mineola’s Caroline Castleberry went 3-for-6 (.500) with a double, two runs, two walks and three stolen bases. Jorja Young went 3-for-6 (.500) with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Jocelyn Whitehead went 3-for-7 (.429) with two runs and a stolen base. Allie Hooton went 2-for-5 (.400) with a double, a run and one walk.
Troup senior Karsyn Williamson went 3-for-4 (.750) with two runs and two stolen bases.
Rusk junior Arabella Heredia hit .625 with five hits, a triple, three RBIs, four runs and a walk.
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert went 1-0, allowing four runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald allowed three runs on 14 hits with 16 strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings.
Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins threw a perfect game with eight strikeouts in four innings.
Mineola’s Mycah Morman pitched seven innings and allowed eight runs — two earned — on nine hits with a strikeout and a walk.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings are Bullard 1, Sulphur Springs 4, Canton 10, Spring Hill 14 and Mabank 16 in 4A; West Rusk 3, White Oak 12, Malakoff 14, Pattonville Prairiland 21, Hooks 23, Troup 24 and Rains 25 in 3A; and Como-Pickton 2 and Hawkins 23 in 2A/1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.