PARIS — North Lamar rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture an 8-7 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Wednesday night in the first game of a Class 4A bi-district softball best-of-three series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Lindale.
If a third game is needed it will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday in Sulphur Springs.
Lindale (15-13) led 7-3 before the Pantherettes (10-13) scored two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh for the victory.
With the game tied at 7-7, Claire Stewart drove in the winning run with a single. It was Stewart’s third hit of the game and second RBI.
The Lady Eagles were hurt by nine errors, but still came close to winning. The Pantherettes has three miscues.
Emily Myers led Lindale with two hits and three RBIs. Liliana Miller and Darby Woodrum had doubles for the Lady Eagles with singles from Addison Frazier and Olivia Gary.
Miller also had an RBI. Scoring runs were Frazier (2), Miller (1), Woodrum (1), Myers (1), Merrick Gary (1) and Olivia Gary (1).
Only two of the Pantherettes runs were earned, while North Lamar gave up only one earned run to the Lady Eagles.
Danika Hueberger (double, single) and Sydnee Bankston had two hits each for North Lamar.