BULLARD — Kylee Paul had four hits and Hadi Fults belted a home run as No. 1 Bullard stayed unbeaten with a 12-2 win over Gilmer on Tuesday in a non-district softball game.
Fults and Callie Bailey each had three RBIs as the Lady Panthers improve to 20-0. Berlyn Grossman and Bailey both had doubles
Paul was 4 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Other Bullard hits were from Grossman (2), Bailey (2), Teagan Graul (2), Addison Hooker (2), Fults (2) and Saelyr Hunt (2).
Also knocking in runs for the Lady Panthers were Graul and Hooker. Also scoring runs were Grossman (3), Bailey (2), Fults (2), Graul (1), Hooker (1) and Hunt (1).
Fults got the win in the circle, going 3.1 innings while giving up five hits and two runs. She struck out four and did not walk a batter. Anistyn Foster finished up, going 2.2 innings while allowing one hit and striking out seven. She did not walk a batter.
Ryleigh Larkins belted a solo home run for Gilmer with Melody Larkins hitting a double.
Other Lady Buckeyes with hits were Kirsten Waller, Addy Walker, Alexis Kemp and Raji Canady.