SAN MARCOS — The Lindale Lady Eagles fell to Houston St. Pius X (10-6) and edged the host team San Marcos (6-5) on Friday at the San Marcos Softball Tournament.
Against St. Pius, Jesika Miller tripled and drove in a run, and Kayli Vickery, Harlee Redfern and Emily Myers all drove in runs for the Lady Eagles.
Miller and Libbi Rozell both doubled against San Marcos. Rozell, Miller and Darby Woodrum all collected two hits, and Elizabeth Watkins and Woodrum drove in runs. Dylan Adams worked three innings for the pitching win.
Bullard 6, Canton 1
BULLARD — Kamyn Honzell and Hadi Fults combined on a two-hitter as the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated Canton 6-1 on Friday.
Honzell pitched two innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out one. Fults threw 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and an unearned run with four strikeouts.
Teagan Graul had two hits (single, double) with two RBIs. Callie Bailey also had two hits (triple, single) with an RBI. Fults added a triple and Berlyn Grossman had a single.
Knocking in runs were Bailey, Fults and Honzell. Scoring runs were Bailey (2), Graul (2), Grossman (1) and Kaylee Paul (1).
Texas High 9, Marshall 4
TEXARKANA — Texas High used a five-run fourth inning to pull in front and added a pair in the fifth to put it away in a 9-4 win over Marshall.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Tierrani Johnson both tripled and Alyson Roberson doubled in the loss for Marshall. Ellenburg and Johnson had two hits apiece, and Roberson drove in two runs. Margaret Truelove chipped in with an RBI.
Ellenburg struck out six and walked six in 4.2 innings.
West Rusk 17, Arp 0
ARP — Lilly Waddell tossed a perfect game with 10 strikeouts, and Natalie Christy led the offensive explosion with a triple, two doubles, a single and six RBI as West Rusk rolled to a 17-0 win over Arp.
Piper Morton singled three times and drove in a run for West Rusk. Macie Blizzard added two hits and three RBI. Carlie Buckner doubled, homered and drove in three runs. Amber Cothran added two doubles and two RBI. Krysten Price and Waddell had an RBI apiece, and Stormie LeJeune doubled.
Troup drops two
WHITEHOUSE — At the TASO Tournament, the Troup Lady Tigers fell to Little River Academy (3-2) and Huntington (3-1).
Against LRA, Taylor Gillispie had two hits, including a double. Bailey Blanton doubled and drove in a run, and Sydnie Dickey added an RBI for Troup. Tara Wells also doubled. Gillispie took the pitching loss. She struck out eight and walked two.
Against Huntington, Blanton had a pair of doubles and drove in the lone run for Troup. Gillispie struck out seven and walked two in the loss.