LINDALE — Jesika Miller and Kayli Vickery each drove in four runs as Lindale scored a wild 16-14 win over North Lamar on Thursday to even their Class 4A bi-district softball series at one game apiece.
The third and deciding game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Sulphur Springs. North Lamar won Game 1, 8-7, on Wednesday in Paris.
Lindale improves to 16-13 with the Pantherettes falling to 10-14.
It was a crazy game as the Lady Eagles took a 6-2 lead after the first inning only to see North Lamar go on top 9-6 in the fourth inning. Lindale scored three in the bottom of the fourth for a 9-9 tie. Both teams scored three runs in the fifth inning for a 12-12 tie. North Lamar followed to go up 14-12 in the sixth only to see the Lady Eagles plated four runs in the bottom of the inning for a 16-14 lead. Lindale kept NLHS scoreless in the seventh to force a Game 3.
Ellie Watkins, Darby Woodrum and Vickery each had a double and two singles for the Lady Eagles. Emily Myers (triple, single), Olivia Gary and Jesika Miller each had two hits. Addison Frazier added a single.
Other Lady Eagles RBIs were from Watkins, Woodrum and Olivia Gary. Scoring runs were Jesika Miller (3), Watkins (3), Liliana Miller (2), Myers (2), Olivia Gary (2), Woodrum (1), Vickery (1), Frazier (1) and Merrick Gary (1).
Sloane Hill led the Pantherettes with six RBIs with a home run and two singles. Danika Hueberger added three hits — two singles and a triple.
Claire Stewart added two hits with Hannah Kent hitting a homer. Adding singles were Emery Reeves, Emma Layton and Madi Reeves. Other RBIs were from Kent (3), Stewart (2) and Madi Reeves (1).
Scoring runs were Emery Reeves (3), Layton (3), Stewart (2), Hill (2), Hueberger (2), Kent (1) and Madi Reeves (1).