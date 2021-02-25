The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders picked up two wins on Thursday in the TASO Tournament, defeating Union Grove (13-1) and Sabine (11-3).
Against Union Grove, Brooke Davis was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Maddie Carrillo had two hits. Reese Neely drove in two runs.
Kylee Tapia and London Goode each had a triple.
Bonnye Bunn struck out six and allowed one run on one hit in three innings.
Against Sabine, Gabi Escandon went 3-for-3. Bunn had a double and two RBIs, and Carrillo drove in two runs.
Presley Johnston struck out four in two no-hit innings. Kylee Tapia pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out one while allowing two earned runs on two hits.
Legacy (3-0) will face Arlington Seguin at 5 p.m. Friday.