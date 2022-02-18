Tyler Legacy picked up two wins on Friday in the Dallas ISD Tournament.
The Lady Raiders opened the day with a 5-4 win over Americas and then took an 18-0 victory over North Dallas.
Against Americas, Presley Johnston had a home run and two RBI, and she pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with a strikeout and two walks.
Reese Neely had a triple, and London Goode added a single and two RBI.
Freshman Sara Eckert pitched against North Dallas and tossed three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Brooke Davis had a triple and single and two RBI. Kylee Tapia had two doubles and two RBI. Johnston had a hit and drove in two runs, and Mallory Kniffen, Eckert, Lillian Moreyra, Goode and Haylee Hulsey all added a hit.
Legacy (5-0) will face Garland and Rowlett on Saturday.