Tyler Legacy No. 20 Presley Johnston starts off the game with a strike in a matchup against Rockwall on April 12, 2021, at Faulkner Park.

 Michel Alfaro

Tyler Legacy picked up two wins on Friday in the Dallas ISD Tournament.

The Lady Raiders opened the day with a 5-4 win over Americas and then took an 18-0 victory over North Dallas.

Against Americas, Presley Johnston had a home run and two RBI, and she pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with a strikeout and two walks.

Reese Neely had a triple, and London Goode added a single and two RBI.

Freshman Sara Eckert pitched against North Dallas and tossed three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Brooke Davis had a triple and single and two RBI. Kylee Tapia had two doubles and two RBI. Johnston had a hit and drove in two runs, and Mallory Kniffen, Eckert, Lillian Moreyra, Goode and Haylee Hulsey all added a hit.

Legacy (5-0) will face Garland and Rowlett on Saturday.

 
 

