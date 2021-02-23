TERRELL — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders opened the season with a 12-0 win over Terrell on Tuesday.
The game was scoreless through four innings before the Lady Raiders put up six runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Legacy had 13 hits, including two apiece by Gabi Escandon, Kylee Tapia, Reese Neely, Maddie Carrillo and Mallory Kniffen. Escandon and Kniffen each had three RBIs.
Tapia had a triple and a double. Presley Johnston, Kniffen and Escandon all doubled.
Johnston tossed a one-hit shutout. She had eight strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.
Legacy (1-0) will compete in the TASO Tournament beginning Thursday. The Lady Raiders will face Union Grove at noon at Spring Hill and Sabine at 1:20 p.m. at Spring Hill.