Tyler Legacy opened District 10-6A softball competition with a 15-0 win over Dallas Skyline on Wednesday.
London Goode homered and drove in three runs. Presley Johnston, Gabbie Escandon, Mallory Kniffen and Kylee Tapia all had doubles.
Johnston was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Kniffen had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.
Bonnye Bunn struck out six with two walks in three no-hit innings.
Legacy scored eight runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in the third.
Legacy (5-1, 1-0) will open the Hallsville Ladycat Classic against Henderson at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Hallsville.