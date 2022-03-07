Tyler Legacy went 1-2-1 in the final two days of the Rose City Classic Softball Tournament.
The Lady Raiders took a 5-4 loss to Whitehouse.
Presley Johnston pitched 5.1 innings and allowed five unearned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Kylee Tapia had a triple. Reese Neely had a double and three RBI for Legacy.
Avery Taylor had a triple for Whitehouse. Grace Ann McDonald pitched five innings and allowed four runs — two earned — on four hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Legacy then took a 6-2 win over Lindale.
Freshman Sara Eckert pitched four innings and allowed two unearned runs on no hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Haylee Hulsey had a triple and two RBI, and Neely had a double and three RBI.
On Saturday, Legacy played to a 3-3 tie with Hughes Springs.
Eckert allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 4.2 innings.
Jaydee Diller had two hits, and Neely added a double.
The Lady Raiders finished the weekend with a 7-0 loss to Bullard.
Anistyn Foster tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Foster and Callie Bailey each had a triple for the Lady Panthers’ two hits.
Johnston pitched 4.1 innings for Legacy, allowing seven runs — five earned — on two hits with five strikeouts and six walks.
Legacy (10-4-1) will host Canton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.