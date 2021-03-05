HALLSVILLE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders swept two games in the Hallsville Softball Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Raiders defeated Lindale (10-4) and Bullard (1-0).
TYLER LEGACY 11, LINDALE 4Brooke Davis had a double and a single with Maddie Flanery hitting two singles. Mallory Kniffen added a double with singles from Gabi Escandon, Presley Johnston, Maddie Crillo and Jayden Diller.
Kniffen had two RBIs with one each from Davis, Johnston, Kylee Topia, Reese Neely and Crillo.
Scoring runs were Flanery (2), Davis (2), Escandon (1), Johnston (1), Topia (1), Neely (1), Diller (1) and Emily McClain (1).
Jesika Miller and Elizabeth Watkins hit homers for the Lady Eagles with Darby Woodrum adding a double. Singles were from Libbi Rozell, Liliana Miller and Kayli Vickery. Watkins had two RBIs.
Lindale players scoring runs were J. Miller, Rozell, Watkins and Vickery.
Johnston got the win in the circle, going four innings while allowing six hits and four runs. She struck out three and walked one.
TYLER LEGACY 1, BULLARD 0In the win over Bullard, Johnston allowed four hits in the shutout. She struck out eight and walked one.
Hadi Fults was in the circle for the Lady Panthers, allowing four hits and an unearned run. She struck out 13 and walked two.
Tapia had two hits (double, single) for the Lady Raiders and scored the only run in the first inning. Neely and Samira Matlock added singles.
Kaylee Paul, Berlyn Grossman, Gabby Nichols, and Fults each collected one hit to lead Bullard.