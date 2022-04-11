LINDALE — Lindale's Jesika Miller doubled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Monday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Elizabeth Watkins, who had a single and double, led the Lady Eagles with four RBIs.
Other Lady Eagles with hits were Miller (2), Darby Woodrum (2), Libbi Rozell (1) and Olivia Gary (1). Woodrum (2) and Gary (1) also drove in runs.
Scoring runs were Rozell (2), Miller (2), Watkins (2), Olivia Gary (2), Kayli Vickery (1) and Merrick Gary (1).
Addison Frazier got the win in the circle, going the final four innings while allowing two hits and two runs (both unearned) with two strikeouts and no walks.
West Rusk 2, Troup 1
TROUP — Lilly Waddell struck out 12, walked one and limited Troup to a couple of hits, and the West Rusk Lady Raiders remained unbeaten on the year (25-0) with a 2-1 win over Troup.
Piper Morton singled and doubled, Waddell doubled and Macie Blizzard and Odeth Marmolejo scored runs for West Rusk.
Troup's Lindsay Davis pitched seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out 17. She walked three.
Taylor Gillispie and Haylee Priest each collected one hit to lead Troup.
Troup will travel to Arp on Friday for a 4:30 game start.
Marshall 8, Pine Tree 2
MARSHALL — Bri Theus singled twice and drove in three runs, and the Marshall Lady Mavericks scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to take control of things on the way to an 8-2 win over Pine Tree.
Tierrani Johnson tripled, singled and drove in a run for Marshall, and Caitlyn Ellenburg and Alyson Roberson both added doubles. Ellenburg had two hits, and Wendy Esquivel and Ava Burke both drove in runs. Ellenburg struck out seven with one walk and no runs or hits allowed in 4.2 innings. Claire Godwin fanned one with no walks and one earned run allowed in 2.1 innings.
Abby Grimaldo doubled and drove in a run and Gracie Rust added a single and an RBI in the loss for Pine Tree. Taylor Burkhart struck out eight and walked three in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Pleasant Grove 10, Pittsburg 0
TEXARKANA — Lexi Snyder drove in two runs and got the pitching win, Sarah Hackleman had three hits and an RBI and Pleasant Grove blanked Pittsburg, 10-0.
Snyder struck out five and walked one, scattering six hits.
Elyssia Lemelle had two hits in the loss for Pittsburg. Haley Danielson took the pitching loss.
Gilmer 3, North Lamar 2
GILMER — Sarah Phillips struck out six, walked none and scattered five hits in a complete game for Gilmer, and the Lady Buckeyes edged North Lamar, 3-2.
Addison Walker doubled twice, and Karlye Johnston, Melody Larkins and Ryleigh Larkins all drove in runs for Gilmer. Johnston and Melody Larkins doubled for the Lady Buckeyes.
Tatum 17, Jefferson 1
TATUM — Camryn Milam homered, doubled, singled and drove in six runs for Tatum, and the Lady Eagles rolled to a 17-1 win over Jefferson.
Yahnya Acevedo added a triple, two singles, an RBI and four runs scored for the Lady Eagles. Aundrea Bradley doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Kacey Owen doubled and plated two runs, and Mia Tovar had a double and an RBI. Trinity Edwards and Baylea Densman also drove in runs for Tatum. Rebeka Stockton struck out seven, walked one and gave up one earned run on three hits for the pitching win.
Harmony 16, Mineola 6
HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn homered and drove in three runs, Lainie Trimble and Camie Wellborn added three RBI apiece for the Lady Eagles and Harmony rolled past Mineola, 16-6.
Gabby Hector collected three hits and drove in a run for Harmony. Krystin Spence had a double ,single and RBI, Trimble a double, single and three RBI, Grace Kalenak and Maecy Toland two singles and an RBI apiece and Wellborn two singles. Wellborn also earned the pitching win, striking out seven, walking two and giving up one earned run in five innings.