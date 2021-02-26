Rains wins two games
ARP — Sage Hoover threw a perfect game and Rains' batters belted out 19 hits as the LadyCats scored a 17-0 victory over Latexo.
Hoover threw three innings while striking out eight.
In the second game, Rains defeated Palestine 21-1.
Hoover was also a star at the plate with four hits, including three doubles against Latexo.
Trista Conforto and Madison Reid each had triples with Avery Songer adding two doubles. Sarah Coffman, Linzee Hague and Landry Lewers each had two-baggers.
Coffman and Mia Caison contributing three hits apiece with Reid, Lewers, Songer and Conforto each had two hits. Linzee Hague added a single.
RBIs were from Hague (3), Lewers (3), Caison (2), Conforto (2), Coffman (1), Hoover (1) and Songer (1).
Against Palestine, Carson and Hoover each threw an inning and did not allow a hit. Both struck out three.
Raelyn Garcia and Hoover each belted home runs with Songer hitting two doubles. Others with two-baggers were Caison, Coffman, Conforto, Linzee Hague, Hoover and Madison Reid.
Songer and Caison each had three hits with Hoover adding two. Hoover had four RBIs and Hague drove in three. Other RBIs were by Coffman (2), Songer (2), Caison (2), Reid (1), Garcia (1) and Conforto (1).
Bearettes split pair
The Brownsboro Bearettes scored a 12-0 win over Gladewater on Wednesday with Trinity Hawkins and Sydney West combined for a two-hitter.
Hawkins pitched one inning, striking out one. West hurled 2.1 innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.
Hawkins also belted a home run with Kennedy Chastant, Alyssa Taylor, West and Carleigh Whitsell hitting doubles.
Whitsell, Hawkins, Chastant and Caylor Blackmon all had two hits with Camille Bowman and Mary Boles each contributing singles.
RBIs were from Whitsell (3), Boles (3), Chastant (2), West (1), Hawkins (1) and Bowman (1).
Scoring runs were West (3), Whitsell (2), Hawkins (2), Chastant (2), Blackmon (2) and Boles (1).
Against Winnsboro, the Lady Raiders won 5-4.
Lindsey Bersano had a triple for the Bearettes, along with an RBI.
Bowman had two hits with Boles adding a single and three RBIs. Hawkins, Hodge and Gracie Hawkins (2) scored runs.