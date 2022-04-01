LINDALE — Henderson scored two early runs and five late runs to score a 9-2 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Jaci Taylor had three hits for the Lady Lions, including a double. Charli Bird had two hits. Adding singles were Kloee Carroll, Chloe Ellis and Sunny Goens.
RBIs were from Taylor (2), Carroll (2), Addy Davis (1) and Goens (1). Scoring runs were Bird (2), Taylor (2), Trinity Sledge (1), Ellis (1), Davis (1), Goens (1) and Ty'Ra Mosely (1).
Carroll was in the circle for Henderson, going seven innings while allowing five hits and two unearned runs. She struck out five and walked three.
Elizabeth Watkins had a triple for the Lady Eagles with singles from Libbi Rozell, Liliana Miller, Darby Woodrum, Olivia Gary and Abby Cooper.
Henderson is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Lindale is slated to host Bullard at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitehouse 20, Tyler 0
WHITEHOUSE — Grace Ann McDonald tossed a one-hitter while striking out seven in leading the Whitehouse LadyCats to a 20-0 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Friday in District 16-5A softball.
Kate Jones, Grace Owens, Aubry O'Bryant, Paige Goodell and Avery Taylor all had doubles for Whitehouse.
The Lady Lions' next game is scheduled for Friday, April 8 at Huntsville (6:30 p.m.).
Whitehouse (15-12, 2-3) plays host to Nacogdoches on April 8 (6:30 p.m.).
Rains 12, Grand Saline 1
GRAND SALINE — Rains scored 10 runs in the third inning en route to a 12-1 win over Grand Saline on Friday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Cambree Oakes hurled all five innings of the game, allowing three hits and one run. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Emma Knight belted a home run and double for the LadyCats with doubles from Oakes (2), Trista Conforto, Addi Fuller, Madison Reid and Avery Songer.
Zee Hague and Reid had two hits each with Addi Fuller adding a hit.
RBIs were from Knight (3), Reid (2), Conforto (2), Hague (1), Oakes (1) and Fuller (1). Scoring runs were Hague (2), Knight (2), Fuller (2), Reid (1), Oakes (1), Songer (1), Conforto (1), Raelyn Garcia (1) and Kaley Wooldridge (1).
Maddie Bolin and Gabbie Lewis had doubles for the Lady Indians. Sarah Marshall added a single. Lewis knocked in Bolin.
Troup 5, Harleton 1
HARLETON — Lindsay Davis threw seven innings, allowing one hit and striking out 18, as the Troup Lady Tigers defeated Harleton 5-1 on Friday in a District 16-3A softball.
Taylor Gillispie hit a home run for the Lady Tigers, with Davis adding three hits. Gillispie and Emory Cover had two hits apiece.
MaKayla Spencer and Cover hit doubles with Payton Wells adding a hit. Cover had an RBI. Scoring runs were Cover (2), Davis (1), Spencer (1) and Gillispie (1).
Maddie King led Harleton with one hit in three at bats.
Troup (17-6, 8-1) will be hosting their annual Troup Youth Night on Tuesday as the Lady Tigers meet Tatum in a 6 p.m. game.