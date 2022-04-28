HALLSVILLE — Makayla Menchue homered, Kammie Walker, Danyelle Molina and Mallory Pyle all had extra base hits and the Hallsville Ladycats rallied for a 10-8 win to complete a Class 5A bi-district sweep of Nacogdoches on Thursday at Ladycat Field.
Nacogdoches scored four runs in the top of the first inning, and kept that lead until the bottom of the fourth when the Ladycats pushed four runs across to knot the score at 4-4.
The Lady Dragons tacked on a run in the top of the fifth, but Hallsville scored five in the fifth. After Nac pushed three across in the sixth to make it a 9-8 contest, the Ladycats scored an insurance run in the bottom of the frame and made it stand.
Hope Miles started in the circle for Hallsville and worked four innings. She struck out four, walked two and allowed one earned run. Molina fanned five with a couple of walks, giving up three earned runs in three innings.
Walker tripled and drove in a run. Molina doubled and plated one run and Pyle had a double. Jaryn Nelson had two hits, Addison Dollahite two hits and an RBI and Miles one RBI.
Sha'Riah Wade homered twice and drove in four runs from the top of the lineup in the loss for Nacogdoches. L.T. Garrett added a home run, and Ja'Aira Fletcher tripled and doubled. Garrett drove in three runs.
Gilmer 5, Kilgore 4
GILMER — Sarah Phillips struck out 12, walked one and gave up two earned runs, and Alex Werbeck drove in two runs for the Lady Buckeyes as Gilmer completed a sweep of Kilgore with a 5-4 victory in Game two of a 4A best-of-three series.
Karlye Johnston doubled twice and scored once for Gilmer. Kara Williams and Melody Larkins added RBI, and Addison Walker doubled once and scored twice.
White Oak 6, Tatum 5
TATUM — The White Oak Ladynecks closed out a sweep of a Class 3A Bi-district series with a 6-5 win over Tatum on Thursday.
The Ladynecks trailed 4-2 after six, but pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh.
Lillian Scalia homered, tripled and drove in three runs from the top of the lineup for the Ladynecks. Tristyn Cox doubled and drove in two runs. Morgan Benge worked 5.1 innings in the circle, striking out six and walking two while giving up one earned run. Larkin Daniels fanned three in her 1.2 innings of action.
Yahnya Acevedo tripled, doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for Tatum. Camryn Milam had two hits and two RBI, and Kacey Owen finished with two hits. Rebeka Stockton struck out five, walked one and gave up two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Acevedo fanned three with two walks in 3.2 innings.
West Rusk 9, Gladewater 0
WHITEHOUSE — Piper Morton blasted a pair of home runs and a double, driving in three runs, and Lilly Waddell struck out 19 as the West Rusk Lady Raiders rolled to a 9-0 win over Gladewater in the opening game of a best-of-three Class 3A bi-district series.
The teams are schedule to play again at 7 p.m. on Saturday back in Whitehouse, with a third game to follow if needed.
Morton, who now has 17 home runs on the season, walked once and scored three times. Kyrsten Price doubled and drove in two runs, Carlie Buckner added a single and two RBI and Natalie Christy dove in a run.
Avery Glarborg and Trinity Mooney both singled in the loss for Gladewater. Glarborg struck out four and walked two.
Hughes Springs 17, Elysian Fields 0
MARSHALL — Emma McKinney hit for the cycle, driving in one run and scoring three times for Hughes Springs as the Lady Mustangs opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 17-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Karmen Searcy had three hits and three RBI, Jacee Short a double, single and two RBI, Grace Pippin a double, single and RBI, Annie Stonesifer a triple, single and two RBI and Riley Lowery a single and three RBI. Claira Robinson, Shae'Leigh Johnson and Cali Freeman all added RBI for the Lady Mustangs.
Maggie Pate struck out seven with one walk in three innings pitched, and Pippin fanned five with two walks in two frames.
Morgan Shaw and Kelsey O'Brien both singled in the loss for Elysian Fields.
Troup 8, Ore City 2
LONGVIEW — Lindsay Davis struck out 16 with no walks in a complete-game, and Taylor Gillispie homered and drove in three runs for Troup as the Lady Tigers opened a Class 3A best-of-three bi-district series with an 8-2 win over Ore City at Spring Hill's Lady Panther Field.
Toni Gabaldon and Kaylei Watkins had doubles for Ore City in the loss. Gabaldon drove in a run. Anna Green struck out 12 with no walks in seven innings.
The series resumes at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Beckville sweeps
HENDERSON — The Beckville Ladycats outscored Douglass 25-1 in two games to sweep a Class 2A bi-district playoff series.
Beckville opened with an 11-0 win and won the second game 14-0.
In the second game, Amber Harris and Kiara Willis both doubled, and Lexi Barr collected three hits. Harris had two hits and three RBI, Alex English and Willis two hits and two RBI apiece and Reese Dudley, Bethany Grandgeorge, Kaitlyn Tillman and McKinna Chamness an RBI apiece.
In the opening game, Barr homered, Tillman had three doubles, Grandgeorge doubled twice and Dudley and Natalie Pelzl a double apiece. Tillman had three hits and drove in four runs. Dudley and Grandgeorge had two RBI apiece, and Barr drove in one run.
Grandgeorge pitched both games, striking out a total of 13 and walking just one.
Hooks 3, MPCH 2
HOOKS — Hooks pulled even in a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with a 3-2 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Presley Applegate doubled and singled and Emma Pugsly singled and drove in two runs in the loss for MPCH. Applegate struck out four, walked two and gave up one earned run on seven hits.
Hooks walked off with the win, scoring a run in the bottom of the eighth.
On Wednesday, MPCH won 11-5 in Game 1 in Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill used a five-run fifth to take control of things on the way to an 11-5 win over Hooks.
Pugsly tripled, and Cailyn Johnson and Hannah Rhea both doubled for MPCH. Pugsly, Katie McGregor, Katie Hart and Applegate all had two hits, with Pusly driving in three runs, Johnson adding two RBI and Brooklyn Morales, Hart and Keira Hawkins all chipping in with an RBI apiece.
Applegate struck out 10, walked three and gave up two earned runs on three hits in seven innings for the pitching win.
Carthage 14, Robinson 4
CARTHAGE — Jada Walton singled twice, scored twice and drove in four runs, and the Carthage Lady Dawgs opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 14-4 win over Robinson in game one of a best-of-three series on Wednesday.
The team are scheduled to close out the series on Friday in Robinson with Game 2 starting at 5 p.m. and a deciding game to follow if needed.
Ashton Jones had a single and two RBI for Carthage. Tessa Smith singled twice and drove in a run, and Jakayla Roquemore, McKenzie Ortigo and Mallory Tutt all drove in runs. Tutt struck out six, walked one and gave up four earned runs in six innings.
Longview 14, Lufkin 0
Longview’s softball program knew what was at stake when it faced rival Lufkin in Thursday night’s win-or-go-home Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff game at Tyler Legacy High School.
The Lady Lobos enjoyed a fast team start, and never looked back in a five-inning 14-0 shutout victory against the now 18-10-1 Lady Panthers to improve their season record to 15-8-1. They advance to play either Forney or Midlothian in next week’s area playoff round. Details will come after the conclusion of that three-game series.
Longview enjoyed a fast start in the first inning. Starting pitcher Reagan Rios entered the game in the top of the first, and immediately struck out the first two Lufkin batters she faced, and wrapped up the frame with a forced groundout during Laney Currier’s at-bat.
Rios ultimately retired the first seven batters she faced, and finished her night with 11 strikeouts and two hits allowed.
The Lady Lobos’ lineup provided early run support when Kei Lister produced a lead-off double in the bottom of the first, advanced to third base on Mia Harper’s wild pitch, and scored on River Hulsey’s RBI triple with no outs. The offense also regrouped from Rios’ early strikeout when Reagan Fleet’s sacrifice fly drove in Hulsey to make it a 2-0 game.
Longview grew its lead with a quartet of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Lister launched the charge with an infield single, and later advanced to second and third base on a poor Lufkin pick-off attempt past second base, and scored on Hulsey’s RBI infield single. Rios’ infield single moved Hulsey to second base before both baserunners moved up a base on a wild pitch, and scored on Paris Simpson’s two-run RBI triple. Then, Cece Fuller stepped up with a RBI single to score Simpson for a 6-0 advantage.
Lufkin’s lineup put some pressure on Rios in the top of the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to score a run. Ryleigh Mills started the frame with a walk, and Currier followed with a single. Both advanced a base on Addisyn Garrett’s sacrifice groundout, but a forced groundout, pop-up and strikeout ended the opportunity.
Longview then exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to wrap up its playoff-opening victory.