WHITEHOUSE — No. 1 Bullard scored in all five innings as the Lady Panthers defeated Whitehouse, 16-2, on Tuesday in a softball game.
Hadi Fults tossed all five innings, allowing five hits and two runs with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Fults was also 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run and two doubles with four RBIs.
Kamyn Honzell and Kaylee Paul added triples for the Lady Panthers with doubles from Callie Bailey and Kylie Pate.
Paul, Bailey, Pate and Honzell each had two hits. Berlyn Grossman and Saelyr Hunt added singles.
Others with RBIs were from Bailey (4), Honzell (3), Pate (2), Paul (1), Addison Hooker (1) and Hunt (1).
Scoring runs were Grossman (3), Paul (2), Fults (2), Honzell (2), Matti Nix (2), Bailey (1), Hooker (1), Teagan Graul (1), Pate (1) and Hunt (1).
Elli Green hit a homer for the LadyCats, while Aubrey O'Bryant had two hits. Adding hits were Kate Jones and Grace Owens.
Mabank 12, Jacksonville 0
MABANK — Baylee Sales and Kai Hudson combined on a two-hitter as Mabank defeated Jacksonville 12-0 on Tuesday.
Sales threw three innings, striking out eight and not issuing a walk. Hudson tossed two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Hudson hit a triple with Presley Green, Payten Nolen and Harmony Coldiron adding doubles.
Coldiron and Carlee Cline each had two hits for the Lady Panthers. Sales, Chloe Holland and Hailey Ledbetter each had hits.
RBIs were from Ledbetter (3), Coldiron (1), Hudson (1), Sales (1) and Holland (1). Scoring runs were Coldiron (2), Hudson (2), Cline (2), Sales (1), Green (1), Nolen (1), Holland (1), Ledbetter (1) and Skyler Pruitt (1).
Jacksonville hits were by Claire Gill (double, single), Jasmine Gallegos (double) and Chesni Speaker (single).