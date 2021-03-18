Grace Sutton pitched a two-hitter and drove in six runs to lead the Grace Community Lady Cougars to a 25-6 win over Bishop Gorman on Thursday in a softball game at the GCS diamond.
Sutton was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a single, along with four runs scored.
Teammate Mia Turner was also 3 for 3 with a single, double and triple, along with four RBIs and four runs scored.
Brianna Redding had a double and single for Grace with two RBIs and a run scored.
Other Lady Cougars with two hits were Morgan Sumrall and Marygrace Murphy. Adding singles were Addison Sceroler, Bella Ary, Makayla Cauley and Kennedy Tilley.
Also knocking in runs were Murphy (3), Ary (2), Sceroler (2), Cauley (2), Tilley (2), Sumrall (1) and Ellie Simonds (1). Others scoring runs were Sceroler (3), Cauley (3), Tilley (3), Simonds (3), Sumrall (2) and Murphy (2).
Sutton allowed six runs (5 earned) while striking out nine.
Canton 8, Henderson 5 (8 innings)
HENDERSON — The Canton Eaglettes scored three runs in the top of the eighth and Jaycee Bullard held Henderson scoreless in the bottom half of the inning for an 8-5 victory on Thursday.
Lauren Reid had a home run for the Eaglettes with Chelsea Chitty adding a double. Raeleigh Strickland had three hits, including an RBI in the eighth. Chitty and Reid also added singles with hits from Katrina Morphis (2), Jacey Pride (1), Kaitlin Hall (1) and Lottie Adams (1).
Reid had two RBIs with Strickland, Pride, Chitty, Hall, Morphis and Tori Robinson each knocking in one run apiece.
Bullard pitched the final four innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out three and walking three.
Bethany Grandgeorge hit a homer for the Lady Lions with Alyssa Perry, Trinity Sledge and Madeleine Wells adding doubles.
Sledge had three hits with Wells and Perry achieving two hits. Adding singles were Jaci Taylor, Charli Bird, Kloee Carroll and Suzannah Straub.
Grandgeorge had two RBIs with Wells, Sledge and Perry knocking in runs. Scoring runs were Taylor, Bird, Wells, Grandgeorge and Sledge.
Big Sandy 25, Hawkins 17
HAWKINS — Breaunna Derrick drove in four runs, while teammates Chyler Ponder and Makenli Millwood each had three RBIs as the Big Sandy Ladycats defeated Hawkins, 25-17, on Thursday in a District 19-2A softball game.
Derrick, Millwood and Abigail Whitfield each had doubles for the Ladycats. Ponder had three hits and with Trinity Madden, Millwood and Whitfield garnering two hits apiece. Adding singles were Madi Hill, Zoey Missick and Daphnie Blavier.
Others adding RBIs were Madden (2), Whitfield (2), Hill (1), Messick (1) and Blavier (1).
Scoring runs for Big Sandy were Ponder (5), Madden (4), Blavier (4), Millwood (3), Whitfield (3), Hill (2), Messick (2), Derrick (1) and Jada Patterson (1).