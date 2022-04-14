Freshman pitcher Macy Mathis tossed six innings while striking out eight to help the Grace Community Lady Cougars defeat the Brook Hill Lady Guard 12-2 on Thursday in a softball game at the GCS diamond.
Grace sophomore Grace Sutton (4), junior Cannon McRae (2) and Mathis (4) had multiple hits. Sophomore Mia Turner started a rally with a deep hit to the center field fence in the second inning. Sophomores Kennedy Tilley, McRae and Sutton also earned doubles.
Sophomore Rylan LaFaitt, junior Mary Grace Murphy and freshman Isabel Buchanan had eagle eyes in the box drawing walks. Buchanan, Mathis and Tilley scored multiple runs, and Sutton led the team with four RBIs.
Grace’s defense was strong with Tilley and junior Addison Sceroler making crucial catches in the outfield.
“I’m very proud of the girls today,” Grace Coach Chris Arriola said. “The bats came alive and our defense was strong. We are only getting started.”
Sophia Arno, Maeci Wilson and Landy McNeel had two hits apiece for the Lady Guard.