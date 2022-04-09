WHITEHOUSE — Grace Ann McDonald tossed a four-hitter as the Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 14-1 win over Nacogdoches on Friday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Whitehouse improves to 16-12 overall and 3-3 in district, while the Lady Dragons fall to 15-8-1 and 4-2.
McDonald threw five innings, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts and no walks.
McDonald added two hits — a triple and single, with Larkin Jones adding two singles. Kate Jones, Elli Green and Grace Owens all had doubles for the LadyCats.
Whitehouse is slated to visit Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Nacogdoches is scheduled to host Tyler at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.