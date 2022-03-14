TATUM — The Troup Lady Tigers exploded for six runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 9-2 win over Tatum on Monday in a District 16-3A softball game.
Bailey Blanton, Jessie Minnix, Tara Wells and Sarah Neel all had RBIs in the inning.
Lindsay Davis was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two unearned runs over seven innings while striking out 15.
Neel, Davis, Haylee Priest, and Minnix all had two hits to lead Troup.
Carthage 16, Marshall 3
MARSHALL — Tessa Smith homered, singled and drove in five runs, and the Carthage Lady Dawgs pulled away late for a 16-3 win over Marshall on Monday.
Jakayla Roquemore tripled, singled and drove in a run and Jaycee Page and Anna Grace Bagley added doubles for Carthage, which broke open a 1-1 game with three in the fourth, five in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
Ashton Jones and Page had two hits and two RBI apiece. Gabley added two hits, and McKenzie Ortigo drove in a run. Mallory Tutt struck out three and walked one in the pitching win.
Lauren Minatrea homered for Marshall in the loss. Tierrani Johnson had a triple and single, Alyson Roberson a double and Jakayla Rusk and Kim Gaspar an RBI apiece.
Hawkins 19, Carlisle 0
PRICE — Jordyn Warren homered, singled twice and drove in six runs, and Kalyn Ellison tossed a 3-hitter for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks earned a 19-0 win over Carlisle.
Londyn Wilson had two hits for Hawkins. Lynli Dacus tripled and drove in two runs, and Ellison helped her own cause with a double and two RBI. Ellison struck out seven and walked three.
Rylee Waggoner had two hits for Carlisle in the loss.
MPCH 18, Winona 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — Presley Applegate homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Hannah Rhea added a triple, double and three RBI and the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Lady Devils rolled past Winona, 18-1, on Monday.
Katie Hart added a triple, double and RBI for MPCH. Katie McGregor, Emi Newman and Emma Pugsly all doubled. McGregor drove in two runs, and Cailyn Johnson, Makaylee Montgomery, Pugsly and Newman all drove in runs. Brooklyn Morales struck out four, walked three and gave up one earned run on one hit in three innings for the pitching win.
Also on Monday, the Lady Devils notched an 8-4 win over Quitman.
Applegate struck out 12 and walked two in a complete-game. At the plate, Hart and Pugsly tripled and Applegate doubled. Emi Newman drove in three runs, Applegate had three hits and an RBI, Pugsly two hits and Hart and McGregor an RBI apiece.
Spring Hill wins 2
LONGVIEW — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned wins over Gladewater (6-0) and Quitman (6-5) on Saturday.
Against Gladewater, Caylee Mayfield, Khloe Saxon, Jovi Spurlock and Kyndall Witt all doubled. Spurlock and Witt had two hits and two RBI apiece. Laney Linseisen chipped in with two hits, and Mayfield and Saxon drove in runs. Mayfield struck out three and walked one in two innings, and Spurlock got the win with one scoreless, hitless inning of work.
Jersey Turner had the lone hit for Gladewater. Avery Glarborg struck out three and walked one.
Against Quitman, Kyndall Witt struck out one and walked three in four innings for the pitching win. Spurlock had three hits, Witt added two hits and three RBI, Victoria Bradshaw a double and two RBI and Saxon a double and an RBI.
West Rusk 9, Elysian Field 2
NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell, Natalie Christy, Macie Blizzard, Carlie Buckner and Amber Cothran all had two hits for West Rusk in a 9-2 win over Elysian Fields.
Waddell, Cothran and Keke Murphy all doubled. Blizzard drove in two runs, and Waddell, Buckner, Cothran, Murphy and Piper Morton drove in a run apiece. Waddell struck out 12 with three walks and two earned runs allowed in seven innings.
Corrisa McPhail doubled twice and drove in a run and Gracey Struwe added a double and an RBI for Elysian Fields. Cora Creech struck out eight and walked four in the pitching loss.
Mount Vernon 12, Harmony 0
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon blanked Harmony and held the Lady Eagles to five hits in a 12-0 win.
Rendi Seahorn had two hits in the loss for Harmony. Camie Wellborn struck out one and walked four in five
innings.
Troup wins 2
WHITEHOUSE — The Troup Lady Tigers earned a pair of 1-0 wins on Saturday, blanking Van and Whitehouse.
Against Van, Taylor Gillispie struck out 12 and walked one. Jessie Minnix had two hits and an RBI to lead the
offense.
Lindsay Davis fanned five and walked two against Whitehouse. Gillispie doubled twice and Minnix drove
in the lone run of the game again.
Grand Saline 8, Lone Oak 1
GRAND SALINE — Hannah Aaron worked a complete game in the circle for Grand Saline, giving up an earned run on four hits while striking out nine, and the Lady Indians earned an 8-1 win over Lone Oak.
Maddy Bolin and Aaron both homered for Grand Saline. Bolin drove in two runs, and Cloie Jacobs added a hit and two RBI. Brianna Swaim had two hits and an RBI.