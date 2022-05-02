Area softball are asked when your season is completed, please take a few minutes to nominate deserving players from your team for the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team.
Players do not have to be seniors.
Deadline to nominate is Friday, June 10 (the week after the state softball tournament).
To nominate, please return the following information to Jack Stallard with the Longview News-Journal.
Email: jstallard@news-journal.com
PLAYER(S):
TEAM:
CLASSIFICATION OF TEAM: (1A, 2A, etc…PLEASE INCLUDE THIS)
POSITION:
FINAL SEASON STATS: (Feel free to include any postseason honors you know about, or if the kid has signed or given a verbal pledge to a college)
Note: if a student played more than one position, PLEASE tell me what position you prefer she be considered for. If they played multiple positions, you might want to consider nominating for Utility…ALSO…if the player is an infielder, PLEASE be specific about what position since we select a 1B, 2B and SS.