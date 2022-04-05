Chapel Hill’s Kylei Griffin has been one of the top hitters in East Texas throughout her high school softball career, and Bullard’s pitching duo of Anistyn Foster and Hadi Fults continues to make life difficult for the opposition.
Griffin is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Foster and Fults share Pitcher of the Week honors for games played March 28-April 2.
Griffin, a University of Louisiana signee, was 4-for-7 (.571) with a grand slam, a two-run home run, two singles, two intentional walks, a hit by pitch, nine RBIs and three runs scored.
Foster, a sophomore, threw five innings and struck out 13 batters with no runs allowed on three hits, while recording her 300th career strikeout. Fults, a junior, threw a no-hitter against Kilgore, allowing two walks in five innings.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert threw three no-hit innings in a win over Mesquite with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched two games and allowed one unearned run on one hit with 29 strikeouts in 11 innings.
Rains sophomore Cambree Oakes picked up two wins against Grand Saline and Commerce. Oakes pitched nine innings and allowed one runs on four hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell had two wins with 24 strikeouts, no runs on one hit with one walk.
HITTING
Bullard’s Kaylee Paul was 4-for-6 (.667) with three stolen bases, four RBIs and two walks.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis was 5-for-8 (.625) with three RBIs, three runs and two stolen bases. Taylor Gillispie was 1-for-3 (.333) with a home run, an RBI, four runs. Emory Cover was 2-for-4 (.500) with two runs, one RBI and one stolen base. Payton Wells was 1-for-2 (.500 with a stolen base.
Mineola’s Lauren Simmons was 5-for-7 (.714), with two doubles and two RBI. Kenleigh Aguirre was 4-for-7 (.571) with a double and two runs scored. Jaycee Smith was 3-for-6 (.500). Lexie Miller hit .400 with a double and an RBI.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton had two home runs, six RBIs, three runs, three walks and two stolen bases.
— To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.