CAYUGA — The Cayuga LadyCats scored six runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Tyler Lady Lions, 13-9, on Friday in a non-district softball game.
Tyler built a 7-4 lead before the LadyCats rallied.
Alexis Gray led Cayuga with three home runs and six RBIs. Gray, who also had a double, was 4 for 4 with four runs scored.
Freshman Dy'Niste Lacy led the Lady Lions (1-1) by going 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Lacy, who had a triple and two doubles, also scored two runs.
Ganaja Black was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Tyler. One of her hits was a double.
Others adding hits for the Lady Lions were Eryn Flowers (2 singles), Breeona Lacy (single), Antranasia Bethea (double), Kyndal Holt (single) and D'Maryean Morgan (single).
Adding RBIs were Ja'Mean Willis (2), B. Lacy (1) and Black (1). Also scoring runs for the Lady Lions were Flowers (2), Morgan (2), Black (2) and Bethea (1).
Paige Fowler and Madi Mills each had two doubles with Gracie Conrad and Malerie Hinshaw hitting one apiece for the Lady Cats.
Mills, Fowler, Kylee Michael and Alexis Chambers had three hits each with Conrad, Hinshaw and Justleigh Harrison adding two hits apiece. Bree Daniel hit a single.
Other RBIs were from Hinshaw (3), Fowler (2), Conrad (1) and Harrison (1). Also scoring runs were Fowler (3), Mills (2), Conrad (2), Daniel (1) and Mitchell (1).
The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Chapel Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday before opening District 16-5A play on Friday at Huntsville.