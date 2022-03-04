Hadi Fults was brilliant in the circle on Thursday, tossing a no-hitter to lead Bullard Lady Panthers past Longview 2-0 in the Rose City Softball Classic.
Bullard scored two runs in the top of the first and Fults controlled the Lady Lobos for the remainder of the game. Fults struck out nine and walked one batter.
Callie Baily had a triple for the Lady Panthers with Beryl Grossman adding a single for Bullard's two hits.
In the first game of the day, Bullard pitcher Anistyn Foster threw a three-hitter as the Lady Panthers defeated Paris North Lamar 5-2.
Foster did not allow an earned run while striking out 13 and walking one.
Fults, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King, Matti Nix and Kaylee Paul all had doubles for Bullard. Hooker, Fults and King each had two hits. Adding singles were Grossman and Teagan Graul.
Nix had two RBIs with one each from Hooker and Fults.
Brook Hill takes 3 wins
The Brook Hill Lady Guard captured three wins in the Rose City Classic.
The Lady Guard won over Slocum (12-3), Tyler (17-1) and Athens (6-2).
Against Slocum, Karmen Miller starred in the circle and at the plate. Miller tossed a two-hitter, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out 15 and walking three.
At the plate she had a double and walked three times while scoring four runs. Bethany Durrett and Macei Wilson added doubles. Landrey McNeel and Bethany Lavender hits triples with Lavender driving in four runs. Wilson had three RBIs.
Adding hits were Sophia Arno, Miller and Mollee McCurley.
In the Tyler game, Arno tossed a one-hitter while striking out five and walking two. She was also 4 for 4 at the plate with three singles and a double.
Miller and Lavender had triples with McCurley hitting two doubles. Wilson also had a double.
Lavender had three hits with two apiece from Miller, McCurley, Durrett and McNeel.
DJ Morgan had a hit for the Lady Lions with Dy'Niste Lacy scoring the run.
In the win over Athens, the Lady Guard scored four runs in the first inning and Miller tossed a three-hitter, striking out eight and not walking a batter.
Arno had a triple and McCurley had a double. Wilson and McCurley each had two hits.
Lindale splits 2
Lindale picked up a 9-2 win over Van and fell 8-0 to Longview in the Rose City Classic.
Against Van, Kayli Vickery tripled, singled twice and drove in a run. Jesika Miller, Liliana Miller, Elizabeth Watkins and Darby Woodrum all doubled. Libbi Rozell had three hits and an RBI, Jesika Miller two hits and two RBI, Watkins two hits, Woodrum two RBI and Liliana Miller two hits and an RBI. Woodrum struck out one, walked three and gave up one earned run for the pitching win.
The Lady Eagles were held hitless against Longview.
Hawkins 4, Caddo Mills 0
The Hawkins Lady Hawks blanked Caddo Mills (4-0) and tied Jacksonville (7-7) on Thursday in the Rose City Classic.
Against Caddo Mills, Lynli Dacus, Sadie Scoggins and Londyn Wilson all doubled for Hawkins. Dacus, Makena Warren and Wilson all drove in runs. Trinity Hawkins fanned nine with one walk and two hits allowed for the Pitching win.
Against Jacksonville, Warren doubled twice and drove in two runs, Ryli Williams added a double and two RBI and Sadie Scoggins had two hits for the Lady Hawks. Trinity Hawkins drove in a run, and Kalyn Ellison earned the pitching win with three strikeouts and three walks.
Hughes Spring 3, Mabank 2
Karmen Searcy tripled, singled twice and drove in a run, Presley Richardson added two hits and an RBI and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs notched a 3-2 win over Mabank in the Rose City Classic.
Grace Pippin earned the pitching win and added a hit and two runs scored for the Lady Mustangs. Pippin struck out two with no walks in four innings.
Kai Hudson singled and drove in a run and Baylee Sales added an RBI in the loss for Mabank. Carlee Cline struck out one and walked three in three innings.
Also on Thursday, Hughes Springs picked up a 4-1 win over Whitehouse.
Jacee Short worked threes coreless innings inside the circle for the pitching win with relief help from Maggie Pate. At the dish, Short and Searcy both doubled, with Searcy and Richardson driving in runs.
Mabank also notched a 2-0 win over Tyler Legacy on Thursday. Presley Green and Katy Brock tripled and Chloe Holland doubled for Mabank. Green and Ashlyn Liles drove in runs. Baylee Sales struck out four with no walks in two innings, and Kai Hudson fanned three with a walk in two frames.
Troup 3, Henderson 1
MARSHALL — Lindsay Davis dropped down a run-scoring bunt and was strong inside the pitcher's circle for Troup in a 3-1 win over Marshall.
Davis struck out 12 and gave up one unearned run with no walks. Bailey Blanton, Tara Wells and Maddy Griffin all had hits for Troup.
ELYSIAN FIELDS TOURNAMENT
Sabine splits pair
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Sabine pushed across seven runs in the third on the way to an 8-5 win over Chapel Hill and also dropped a 2-1 decision to Harleton on Thursday.
Against Chapel Hill, Callie Sparks and Karsyn Watson doubled. Kyrissa Camacho had two hits and two RBI, Watson and Sparks two RBI apiece, Addyson Carney two hits and an RBI and Kasyn Reed an RBI. Amelia Miller fanned four with two walks to earn the pitching victory.
Sparks doubled and Camacho singled and drove in a run in the loss to Harleton. Sparks struck out six with three walks and one earned run allowed in the pitching loss.
TWO-STEP TOURNAMENT
Pittsburg wins three
LONGVIEW — At the Two-Step Tournament, the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned wins over Kilgore (15-1), Big Sandy (6-2) and Commerce (8-3).
Against Pittsburg, Natalie Styles doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs for Pittsburg. Kylie Fitch had a double, single and RBI, Audrina Landin a double, two singles and three RBI, Elyssia Lemelle a double, single and RBI, Daytona Torrey two hits and two RBI, Haley Danielson three hits and an RBI and Bayli Oglesby two hits and two RBI. Landin struck out four with no walks for the pitching win.
Oglesby and Abby Wylie both tripled against Big Sandy. Landin and Oglesby had three hits apiece. Wylie drove in two runs, and Fitch and Danielson added RBI. Fitch struck out three with no walks for the pitching victory.
Fitch earned the pitching win against Commerce, and helped her own cause at the plate with a home run. Taryn Keefer added a double, and Styles drove in a run.
Kilgore goes 1-1
LONGVIEW — Jaylan Parsons doubled to drive in a runner from second base in the bottom of the sixth (international tiebreaker) as Kilgore notched a 4-3 win over Gladewater.
Jada Dennis walked and stole a base for Kilgore. Thaiona Moore singled and Eva Ray had a double, single and two RBI. Moore struck out eight and walked four for the pitching win.
For Gladewater in the loss, Avery Glarborg struck out eight and walked one to go along with a couple of singles at the plate. Zandrea Tyeskie had two hits and an RBI, and Karlee Moses and Jersey Turner also drove in runs for the Lady Bears.
In a 15-1 loss to Pittsburg, Jada Dennis singled, swiped second and third and scored on Moore's RBI single to account for Kilgore's lone run. Cailey Brown and Makenzie Cooper-Jones both singled.
Union Grove Tournament
Union Grove wins 2
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions notched wins over Linden-Kildare (9-5) and Alba-Golden (8-1) on Thursday.
Against Linden-Kildare, Jocy Saurez doubled twice and drove in three runs, Lainey Ledbetter added a double, two singled and three RBI and Jolea Robertson banged out three hits and drove in one. Sydney Chamberlain chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Gracie Winn, Katelyn Vaughn, Jaycie Mullins and Alison Yohn all drove in runs. Ledbetter struck out four, walked one and did not give up an earned run in 4.1 innings.
Mullins doubled, Chamberlain had two hits and three RBI and Saurez and Ledbetter added two hits and two RBI apiece against Alba-Golden. Vaughn also drove in a run. Ledbetter got the pitching win again, this time striking out eight, walking one and giving up one earned run in four innings.