It was a perfect Friday for Bullard sophomore Anistyn Foster. At the plate, senior Emma Barrentine led Brownsboro to a 2-0 week.
For their efforts, Foster is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Barrentine is the Hitter of the Week for softball games played March 14-19.
Foster came in to pitch the final 2.2 innings in Tuesday’s win over Gilmer, allowing no runs on one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Foster followed that up with a perfect performance against Lindale in District 16-4A play on Friday. Foster pitched five innings, allowing no runs, no hits and no walks with eight strikeouts.
For the week, Foster pitched 7.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with 15 strikeouts and no walks.
Barrentine was 5-for-7 (.714) with three doubles, four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored. She also had a 1.000 fielding percentage with six chances and a double play as Brownsboro took a 5-1 win over Rusk and a 15-0 win over Wills Point.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert pitched five innings, allowing no runs on no hits with nine strikeouts and five walks in games against Rockwall and Mesquite Horn.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis went 1-1 and pitched 13 innings, allowing four runs — two earned — on four hits with 29 strikeouts and four walks.
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Maddie Flanery was 3-for-5 (.600) with four runs and four stolen bases in two games.
Bullard’s Kaylee Paul was 5-for-6 (.833) with a walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases in wins over Gilmer and Lindale.
Troup’s Taylor Gillispie was 4-for-10 (.400) with two home runs (both against Jefferson), a double four RBI, five runs and one walk in three games. Lindsay Davis was 4-for-9 (.444) with two doubles, two RBI, four runs, one walk and two stolen bases. Jessie Minnix was 4-for-9 (.444) with a double, three RBI, three runs and a walk.
———
Bullard (21-0) is still No. 1 in Class 4A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings.
Other East Texas teams ranked are Gilmer 19 in 4A, West Rusk 2 in 3A, Diboll 3 in 3A, Hughes Springs 10 in 3A, Hooks 11 in 3A, Mount Vernon 20 in 3A, Lovelady 1 in 2A, Linden-Kildare 4 in 2A and Kerens 14 in 2A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.