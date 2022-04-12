Bullard’s Addison Hooker is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell is the Pitcher of the Week for games played April 4-April 9.
Hooker was 6-for-8 with two home runs — in one game against Henderson — with eight RBIs and four stolen bases.
Bullard is 27-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.
Waddell picked up two wins with no runs allowed, a no-hitter and 23 strikeouts in 10 innings.
Against Elysian Fields, Waddell pitched all seven innings and tossed a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and two walks. Against Waskom, Waddell threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tyler Legacy’s Presley Johnston pitched 6.1 innings, went 1-0 and allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks.
Whitehouse’s Grace Ann McDonald pitched 12 innings and allowed five runs with 17 strikeouts and no walks.
Bullard’s Anistyn Foster had a 0.00 ERA with 20 strikeouts in nine innings.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched 10 innings and picked up two wins, allowing one unearned run on five hits with 22 strikeouts and five walks. She has a 0.32 ERA on the season.
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Jaydee Diller was 2-for-3 (.667) with a triple, an RBI and a run. Reese Neely was 3-for-5 (.600) with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs and three runs.
Whitehouse’s Larkin Jones was 5-for-7 (.714) with a stolen base, an RBI and two runs.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults hit .571 with three home runs in a win over Henderson and finished the week with five RBIs.
Troup’s Karsyn Williamson returned from an ACL injury and went 4-for-5 (.800) with three doubles, three RBIs, five runs, two walks and a stolen base. Lindsay Davis was 3-for-5 (.600) with two doubles, three RBIs, four runs, one walk, one hit by pitch and two stolen bases. Freshman Taylor Gillispie went 3-for-6 (.500) with her fifth home run of the season, a double, an RBI, four runs, a walk and two stolen bases.
Mineola had seven players — Gracie Finley, Jocelyn Whitehead, Audrey Dowdle, Jaycee Smith, Lauren Simmons, Kenleigh Aguirre and Brooke Louderman all hit 1.000. Finley was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and three RBIs; Whitehead 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs; Dowdle 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; Smith 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs; Simmons 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Aguirre 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs; and Louderman 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
West Rusk’s Natalie Christy was 5-for-6 (.833) with a triple, a double, four RBIs, three walks, five stolen bases and five runs. Piper Morton was 5-for-7 (.714) with a home run, five RBIs, three runs and a walk. Macie Blizard was 4-for-6 (.667) with a double, two RBIs and five runs. Amber Cothran was 4-for-7 (.571) with a double, a triple, four runs and two RBIs.
———
Bullard (27-0) is still No. 1 in Class 4A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings.
Other East Texas teams ranked are Gilmer 13 in 4A, West Rusk 2 in 3A, Diboll 3 in 3A, Hughes Springs 7 in 3A, Hooks 16 in 3A, Troup 18 in 3A, Mount Vernon 23 in 3A, Lovelady 5 in 2A, Beckville 17 in 2A and Kerens and Union Grove tied at 25 in 2A.
— To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.