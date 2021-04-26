Bullard 8, Hughes Springs 2
HUGHES SPRINGS — After winning the District 16-4A softball with a 10-0 record, the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs, 8-2, on Monday in a warmup game.
Hadi Fults and Claire Cannon each belted home runs for Bullard.
Fults had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Cannon added a double to go with her homer while driving in four runs.
Addison Hooker and Gabby Nichols hit doubles with singles from Berlyn Grossman and Kaylee Paul. Kenzie King drove in one run. Others scoring runs for Bullard were Nichols (2), Paul (1) and Hooker (1).
Bullard (22-4) will face Paris in a bi-district playoff scheduled for Grand Saline. The first game is scheduled fo 6 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is noon Saturday and if a third game is needed it follow the completion of the second game.
Kilgore 13, Lindale 9, 11 innings
LINDALE — Kilgore scored two runs in the seventh to tie things up and followed with seven runs in the 11th and then hold off Lindale, 13-9, on Monday to grab the fourth and final playoff spot from District 16-5A.
Back-to-back homers by Jada Dennis and Haylee Brown in the seventh tied the game at 5-5 to force extra innings.
Dennis hit another homer in the top of the ninth to give the Lady Bulldogs a 6-5 lead.
The Lady Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the ninth as Marleigh Thurman reached on an infield single and moved to third on Emily Myers' double. Olivia Gary grounded to second to drive in Thurman to tie the game at 6-6.
Kilgore exploded for seven runs in the top of the inning for a 13-6 lead. Lindale scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kilgore will face North Lamar in bi-district, a best-of-three-game series. All games are in Quitman, Thursday's first game set for 6 p.m.
Both Dennis and Brown had two homers. One of Brown's was a grand slam. Jaycie Villanueva also had a homer.
Alyssa Whitington and Villanueva had doubles.
Brown and Dennis each had three hits while Cailey Brown, Whitington and Mylia Dean had two hits apiece. Others adding hits were Genna Cavanaugh, Bailey Hedges and Cerenity Exline.
Haylee Brown had a total of five RBIs, followed by Villanueva, Whitington and Dennis with two each. Dean drove in one run.
Scoring runs were Haylee Brown (3), Villanueva (2), Dennis (2), Cavanaugh (1), Hedges (1), Cailey Brown (1), Whitington (1), Nawny Sifford (1) and Kilynn Higginbotham (1).
Jesika Miller had a triple for the Lady Eagles with the double by Myers.
Thurman had four hits with two hits each from Libbi Rozell, Miller and Myers. Adding singles were Elizabeth Watkins, Morgynn Zemer, Adriana Rodriguez and Gary.
RBIs were from Rodriguez (2), Gary (2), Miller (1), Watkins (1) and Thurman.
Scoring runs for Lindale were Rozell (2), Watkins (2), Thurman (2), Gary (2) and Myers (1).