ROCKWALL — The Bullard Lady Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, dropping a 7-1 decision to Class 6A Rockwall in a softball warmup game.
The Lady Panthers are 30-1 on the season and are scheduled to meet Pittsburg in a bi-district best-of-three series later this week. Game 1 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tyler Legacy High School Field. Game 2 will follow the first game. If a third game is needed, it will be play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Rains High School in Emory.
Hadi Fults hit a solo home run for Bullard with doubles from Callie Bailey and Berlyn Grossman. Fults added a single as did Kylie Pate.
Rockwall (26-4) was the champion of District 10-6A. The Yellowjackets are scheduled to host Rowlett at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ainsley Pemberton got the win in the circle, going seven innings while allowing five hits and one run with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
Ava Wallace and Zoe Quinn hit triples for Rockwall while Logan Niles had a double.