BULLARD — Kaylee Paul had three hits and Berlyn Grossman scored three runs as the No. 1 Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Henderson Lady Lions 10-1 on Wednesday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Bullard improved to 22-0 overall and 2-0 in district. The Lady Lions are 1-1 in district.
Hadi Fults and Anistyn Foster combined for a three-hitter. Fults got the win in the circle, going four innings while allowing two hits and an unearned run with nine strikeouts and no walks. Foster hurled three innings, giving up one hit while striking out five and not issuing a walk.
Callie Bailey, Fults, Teagan Graul and Kenzie King all had doubles for the Lady Panthers.
Bailey and Graul each had two hits with Addison Hooker and Kylie Pate added singles.
RBIs were from Graul (2), Fults (2), Pate (2), Bailey (1) and Hooker (1).
Along with Grossman, others scoring runs were Bailey (2), Hooker (2), Paul (1), Graul (1) and Fults (1).
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play host Chapel Hill at 5 p.m. Friday. Henderson is scheduled to visit Kilgore at 6 p.m. Friday.
Gilmer 7, Pittsburg 1
PITTSBURG — Sarah Phillips struck out 11 with no walks, giving up five hits in seven innings as Gilmer notched a 7-1 win over Pittsburg.
Kirsten Waller triple once, singled twice and scored twice for Gilmer. Melody Larkins and Raji Canady added two hits apiece, with Canady, Karlye Johnston, Ryleigh Larkins, Kahlyen Johnston and Emily Watson all driving in runs for the Lady Buckeyes.
Elyssia Lemelle had a single and an RBI in the loss for Pittsburg. Audrina Landin went the distance in the circle and shouldered the pitching loss.
Troup 13, Arp 1
TROUP — Jessie Minnix had three hits and drove in four runs as the Troup Lady Tigers scored a 13-1 win over Arp in the renewal 7-Mile Rivalry on Wednesday in a District 16-3A softball game.
In the first inning, Bailey Blanton drove had an RBI single.
Troup put up six runs in the fourht inning with Lindsay Davis, Minnix, Sarah Neel, Haylee Priest and Blanton, all driving in runs in the frame.
Pitcher Davis allowed one hit and an unearned run in five innings of work. She struckout 10 and walked one.
Troup is scheduled to play at Elysian Fields at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Arp is slated to host Tatum at 5 p.m. Friday.
Sabine 15, Daingerfield 0
DAINGERFIELD — Kyrissa Camacho banged out four hits — including a home run and two doubles — and drove in six runs for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals blanked Daingerfield, 15-0, in District 16-3A play.
Callie Sparks added a double and single for Sabine. Amelia Miller and Renatta Galvan had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Kasyn Reeed, Addyson Carney and Riley Lux all drove in runs. Miller struck out five, walked two and gave up one hit in four innings for the pitching win.
Gladewater 14, New Diana 3
DIANA — Avery Glarborg struck out seven in five innings for the pitching win, and Karlee Moses led the way offensively with a double, single and three RBI as the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 14-3 win over New Diana.
Glarborg walked two and gave up four hits. At the plate, Trinity Mooney and Bri Willson added doubles. Mooney had three hits and two RBI, Zandrea Tyeskie two hits and an RBI, Lexi Betts two hits, Katelynn Moses a single and two RBI, Willson an RBI, Izzy Mize two hits and two RBI and Aminah Gordon a single and an RBI.
Hughes Springs 10, Ore City 0
HUGHES SPRINGS — Jacee Short struck out 10, walked one and scattered four hits over five innings for the pitching win, and Hughes Springs got a home run, two singles and three RBI from Riley Lowery on the way to a 10-0 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Short also doubled and singled. Karmen Searcy tripled, singled and drove in a run. Presley Richardson and Emma McKinney had two hits apiece. Grace Pippin doubled and drove in two runs, and Richardson and Cali Freeman added RBI for the Lady Mustangs.
Harmony 16, Winona 0
Camie Wellborn tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking a couple, as Harmony rolled to a 16-0 win over Winona in District 13-3A play.
Krystin Spence, Lanie Trimble, Maecy Toland and Rendi Seahorn all drove in two runs for Harmony, and Hannah Martin and Wellborn chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Union Grove 22, Union Hill 0
BETTIE — Lainey Ledbetter and Jocy Suarez combined for six hits and nine RBI to lead the Union Grove Lady Lions past Union Hill, 22-0.
Saurez homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs, and Ledbetter had two doubles, a single and five RBI. Jaycie Mullins added a triple, two singles and two RBI, and Jolea Robertson added a double, single and three RBI. Gracie Winn, Katelyn Vaughn, Alison Yohn, Jessica Hobs and Daytona Vaughn all collected RBI for the Lady Lions.
Katelyn Vaughn and Ledbetter combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Vaughn struck out five and walked two in two innings and Ledbetter fanned three in one inning of action.