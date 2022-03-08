FCA All-Stars
For the second straight week, an East Texas team has received the top spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll.

Last week, Tyler Legacy was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A with an undefeated start to the season.

This week, Bullard, which took a 7-0 win over Legacy on Saturday, moved to No. 1 in Class 4A as the Lady Panthers are 11-0.

Mount Pleasant (11-2) is No. 14 in Class 5A. Gilmer (11-2) is No. 10 in Class 4A, followed by Mabank (5-1) at 19.

In Class 3A, West Rusk (14-0) is No. 2, followed by Hooks (10-0) at No. 4, Diboll (12-2) at 5, Hughes Springs (10-1-1) at 7 and Eustace (11-3) at 20.

Lovelady (9-3-2) is No. 1 in Class 2A, followed by Linden-Kildare (8-3) at 8 and Kerens (11-5-1) at 20.

 
 

