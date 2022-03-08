For the second straight week, an East Texas team has received the top spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll.
Last week, Tyler Legacy was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A with an undefeated start to the season.
This week, Bullard, which took a 7-0 win over Legacy on Saturday, moved to No. 1 in Class 4A as the Lady Panthers are 11-0.
Mount Pleasant (11-2) is No. 14 in Class 5A. Gilmer (11-2) is No. 10 in Class 4A, followed by Mabank (5-1) at 19.
In Class 3A, West Rusk (14-0) is No. 2, followed by Hooks (10-0) at No. 4, Diboll (12-2) at 5, Hughes Springs (10-1-1) at 7 and Eustace (11-3) at 20.
Lovelady (9-3-2) is No. 1 in Class 2A, followed by Linden-Kildare (8-3) at 8 and Kerens (11-5-1) at 20.